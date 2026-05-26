42% Sales Growth in 36 Days: How a Digital Agency Turned a TikTok Brand's Traffic Into Revenue

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The products were flying off the shelves. The TikTok affiliate program had grown to over 120,000 creators. Customers were engaged, enthusiastic, and vocal. But when they clicked through to the website, the momentum stopped. R&W Co., a Texas-based maker of highly scented, handcrafted home fragrance and cleaning products, had built one of the most energetic communities in the home goods space — only to watch that traffic arrive at a WooCommerce storefront with no mobile optimization, no product storytelling, and no clear path to checkout. Virtually all of their revenue was being generated off-platform. Recognizing that their website was fundamentally failing to capture what their social presence had earned, R&W Co. partnered with Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency, to rebuild their online presence from the ground up on Shopify. Brands looking to turn social momentum into sustainable eCommerce revenue can request a quote to explore what a conversion-optimized storefront could deliver.

A Growing Community With Nowhere to Go

R&W Co. manufactures highly scented, handcrafted home fragrance and cleaning products across mop soaps, candles, fabric softeners, wax melts, fragrance oils, and multi-purpose cleaners, serving both direct-to-consumer shoppers and wholesale buyers. Their TikTok affiliate program had grown to over 120,000 creators, generating consistent social traffic and genuine community enthusiasm. Yet their existing WooCommerce site was generating near-zero independent eCommerce revenue.

The structural issues were clear. Customers arriving from TikTok encountered a static, cluttered layout with no scent context, no trust signals, and no frictionless path to purchase. The site lacked product discovery tools, visual hierarchy, and any brand narrative to differentiate R&W Co. in a crowded home fragrance market. With minimal SEO authority and near-total dependence on social channels, the brand had no digital safety net and no way to scale beyond the algorithm.

Building a Shopify Storefront Around a Mobile-First Audience

Digital Silk migrated R&W Co. from WooCommerce to a fully optimized Shopify storefront, purpose-built for the brand's core audience, women aged 22 to 44 who prioritize scent and home aesthetics, arriving primarily through mobile social channels. With over 95% of sessions recorded on mobile devices, the mobile cart and checkout experience were designed to remove friction at every stage of the purchase journey.

The new storefront introduced streamlined navigation, clearly organized product categories, scent variant selectors, and enriched product pages with detailed descriptions and trust-building elements the old site had lacked entirely. Lifestyle-driven messaging replaced the generic category blocks that had previously defined the homepage, giving R&W Co. a clear and differentiated voice in the home fragrance space.

To support the full customer journey from first visit to repeat purchase, Digital Silk implemented the following:

Cross-sell opportunities between product categories, designed to increase average order value and encourage discovery across the full catalog A bundle offering built specifically for the new storefront, which became the top-selling product within the first 36 days of launch A mobile-first checkout architecture optimized for predominantly TikTok-sourced traffic, reducing abandonment and supporting stronger conversion rates A retention foundation including email capture and post-purchase engagement flows to convert first-time buyers into repeat customers

A Conversion Rate That Climbed From Near-Zero to 5%+ in Under Six Weeks

"R&W Co. had already done the hardest part, building a product people genuinely loved and a community to match. Our role was to give them a digital foundation that could finally convert that energy into revenue. Seeing the conversion rate climb from near-zero to consistently above 5% within the first month is a strong signal that the UX and brand storytelling are working exactly as intended," said Stephanie Sharlow, VP, Client Partner, Digital Silk.

Since launching the new Shopify storefront on March 30, 2026, R&W Co. reported the following results within the first 36 days:

Total sales surpassed six figures within the first 36 days of launch, representing a growth rate of over 42% compared to the prior period +60% increase in orders fulfilled period-over-period, reflecting stronger conversion and improved operational confidence on the new platform +18% growth in site sessions, driven primarily by mobile traffic from social channels +95% of all sessions recorded on mobile devices, validating the mobile-first design approach +81% improvement in returning customer rate Conversion rate climbed from near-zero at launch to consistently above 5% by late April

A Scalable Foundation for What Comes Next

With a high-performing Shopify storefront now in place, R&W Co. is positioned to expand organic search authority, activate email retention flows, and continue converting their social following into a sustainable, multi-channel eCommerce business. The returning customer rate improvement signals that the new experience is not just attracting buyers, it is beginning to build the loyal customer base that will define R&W Co.'s long-term growth.

For brands navigating a similar gap between a strong social presence and underperforming eCommerce infrastructure, the R&W Co. story may offer a relevant model for how conversion-focused web design can unlock revenue that was always there, waiting to be captured.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Digital Silk