$420,000,000 Auction of Prominent Caribbean Real Estate, Plus a 127' Sailing Yacht

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With original list prices between $9 million and $80 million, the Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event offers some of the finest Caribbean properties. The auction includes 8 homes in St. Barts, 2 private islands in The Bahamas, 2 homes in the Dominican Republic, 1 home in the Cayman Islands, and a luxurious yacht. Guy Masters, president of G3 Auctions, says, "It has taken more than 7 months to put this auction together. With minimum bids as much as 64% off, I can't provide buyers with more opportunity than this."

Spearheading the event is Villa NEO, an ultra-contemporary, $50,000 per night dream home voted best private villa in St. Barts. 7 other luxury homes in St Barts are in the auction, each representing a distinct feature of the celeb-favorite, island paradise. For those looking to own an entire island, 2 within the exclusive Exuma chain in The Bahamas are available to bid on. One of the islands is estimated to be 450 acres, while the other is 236 acres with 2 houses and 8 bungalows. Representing the Dominican Republic: the 15-bedroom, beachfront Balaji Palace; ideal as a boutique hotel, or personal residence, and Parthenope; a 45,000 square feet iconic villa located in the world-famous ocean and golf community Cap Cana. A brand new, 11-bedroom luxury beachfront home in the Cayman Islands is also offered in the auction, as well as, the 127' luxury sailing yacht: LADY M.

The deadline to bid in the auction is between August 9th and August 31st, depending on the property. Further information, including the Auction Bidder Terms and Conditions, can be obtained by visiting G3Auctions.com or by calling G3 Auctions 1-678-333-3000.

For the event, G3 Auctions is working in cooperation with a handful of the finest brokers in the Caribbean, including: for Saint Barthélemy; Janet & Chris Lando Cretin of Kretz Family Real Estate (stars of the Netflix series "The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties"), for the Cayman Islands; Harriet Lott of Ten Sails and Shanice Ebanks of Provenance Properties, for the Dominican Republic; Auburn Lucas of Christie's International Real Estate Dominican Republic, and, for The Bahamas; Matthew Mitchell of Treasure Real Estate and Tommy Febbraio of Berkshire Hathaway New England Properties.

