42Gears Launches ChatGPT Plugin for SureMDM Mobile Device Management Platform

News provided by

42Gears

24 May, 2023, 12:30 ET

BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a global leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, proudly announces the launch of the ChatGPT plugin for its flagship offering, SureMDM. This marks a significant milestone as 42Gears becomes the first MDM provider to leverage the ChatGPT plugin for its comprehensive device management solution.

SureMDM, known for its robust features and innovative approach to managing mobile devices, is now further enhanced with ChatGPT, enabling intelligent conversational capabilities. This plugin empowers users to interact with their devices in a more natural and intuitive manner, unlocking a new level of productivity and efficiency.

With the SureMDM ChatGPT Plugin, users can now:

  • Monitor Devices and apply policies and configurations through Conversations: SureMDM users can now monitor devices and apply policies and configurations through natural language conversations. ChatGPT understands the context of the request, and provides a more user-friendly experience.
  • Receive Actionable Insights: SureMDM's powerful troubleshooting capabilities are now augmented with ChatGPT's conversational AI. Users can quickly ask questions or seek assistance regarding device configurations, policies, app installations, and more, receiving instant guidance and resolutions.
  • Streamline Device Management Workflows: ChatGPT eliminates the need for extensive training or documentation by providing intuitive assistance. Users can efficiently carry out routine device management tasks, such as profile deployments, compliance checks, and software updates, using simple conversational interactions.

This groundbreaking launch reaffirms 42Gears' position as a trailblazer in the MDM industry, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The seamless combination of SureMDM's comprehensive device management features with ChatGPT's AI-powered conversational capabilities positions 42Gears as an industry leader in delivering intelligent, user-centric solutions.

Prakash Gupta, COO & CTO of 42Gears, adds, "We are excited to bring the power of ChatGPT to our SureMDM customers. With the ChatGPT plugin, we are transforming the way organizations manage their mobile devices. This technology breakthrough will enable users to interact with their devices in a more natural and conversational manner, leading to increased productivity and a seamless user experience."

The ChatGPT plugin for SureMDM allows for easy implementation and streamlined adoption. For more information on the SureMDM ChatGPT Plugin, click here. To learn more about 42Gears and its solutions to manage mobile devices, visit the official 42Gears website at www.42gears.com.  

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com 

Media Contact: 
Surabhi Thakur 
Email : [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 42Gears

Also from this source

La solution MDM de 42Gears améliore la gestion des imprimantes et des dispositifs RFID de Zebra Technologies

La solución MDM de 42Gears se expande a la administración de las impresoras y dispositivos RFID de Zebra Technologies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.