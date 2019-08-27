42Q Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q , a leading provider of cloud manufacturing solutions, announced today that its cloud-based manufacturing execution system (MES) has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. Built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing platform, the new SuiteApp allows customers to enhance factory operations, achieve real-time visibility into factory activity and improve compliance.

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

With the new SuiteApp, NetSuite customers can benefit from:

Faster deployment : Users can simply install the 42Q SuiteApp, configure the 42Q MES platform according to their production environment, and quickly gain access to factory floor data, end-user analytics and reporting in as little as six weeks.

: Users can simply install the 42Q SuiteApp, configure the 42Q MES platform according to their production environment, and quickly gain access to factory floor data, end-user analytics and reporting in as little as six weeks. Integrated reporting : Information on sales and work orders from NetSuite are integrated with critical manufacturing information, such as bill of materials data, configuration parameters and quantities to enable seamless operations on the factory floor. In addition, performance data can be tracked at key stages of production within the MES platform and immediately shared back to NetSuite to help customers improve operational efficiency.

: Information on sales and work orders from NetSuite are integrated with critical manufacturing information, such as bill of materials data, configuration parameters and quantities to enable seamless operations on the factory floor. In addition, performance data can be tracked at key stages of production within the MES platform and immediately shared back to NetSuite to help customers improve operational efficiency. Global factory and supply chain visibility: Enables manufacturing executives to stay updated on the status of work in progress levels and other key metrics by remotely connecting to a 'digital twin' of a factory floor. Pre-programmed alerts can also prompt operations teams about changing conditions in real time. In addition, visibility can be extended across the global supply chain through real-time status updates from third-party suppliers that are also using the 42Q MES platform.

Enables manufacturing executives to stay updated on the status of work in progress levels and other key metrics by remotely connecting to a 'digital twin' of a factory floor. Pre-programmed alerts can also prompt operations teams about changing conditions in real time. In addition, visibility can be extended across the global supply chain through real-time status updates from third-party suppliers that are also using the 42Q MES platform. Improved production and compliance: All equipment, materials and worker activities can be scanned via bar code and loaded directly into the MES cloud platform to control processes and help eliminate errors at each stage of the production process. In addition, a comprehensive historical record of all operator actions, test data, in-process data, and component data is stored and accessible via the cloud to ensure quality and regulatory compliance.

"To remain competitive, business decisions need to be made faster today than ever before," said Rajeev Gollarahalli, chief business officer, 42Q. "With this new SuiteApp, we are giving our customers real-time visibility into production metrics for manufacturing facilities worldwide. This will help our customers improve decision making and increase the efficiency of their operations."

42Q operates between an ERP system and manufacturing equipment in a factory, enabling simpler and cost-effective implementations of smart factories. To date, 42Q has connected more than 25,000 manufacturing devices and 60 factories globally for improved visibility, efficiency and quality.

"Agility is a critical success factor for organizations globally and this is especially true in industries like manufacturing where it's a must to have a complete view of factory operations," said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "With solutions like 42Q's SuiteApp, manufacturers will be able to improve and simplify complex manufacturing processes."

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integration solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers.

About 42Q

More than 70 factories worldwide have switched to 42Q, surpassing traditional boundaries of automation, engineering, operations and IT. 42Q's scalable solution allows organization to deploy the system immediately as well as eliminate the lengthy infrastructure acquisition and configuration process.

42Q's cloud MES system delivers proven results, comprised of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and existing manufacturing equipment in factories. 42Q enables manufacturing organizations to implement key components of a smart factory and Industry 4.0 in an easy-to-use and cost-effective manner. For more information, please visit https://www.42-q.com/.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160502/362634LOGO

SOURCE 42Q

Related Links

https://www.42-q.com

