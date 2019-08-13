42Q Named Recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q, a leading provider of cloud manufacturing solutions, today announced that it has been named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a recipient of the 2019 SDCE 100 Award. The publication identified 42Q as one the best in its field based on its innovative and efficient approach for streamlining manufacturing operations in the cloud.

42Q's complete cloud-based manufacturing execution system (MES) platform is designed to quickly replace manual or paper-based processes and point solutions that can slow production and cause data discrepancies. Manufacturers use 42Q to enable real-time visibility, improve process control, ensure component traceability and provide data security across their global manufacturing programs.

In its winning case study, a high-volume industrial-equipment systems company was able to transform its factory using 42Q. It was essential for the company that the system ensured smooth day-to-day operations and enforced complex routing processes during production. After connecting more than 100 manufacturing machines in the cloud with 42Q, the company was able to more effectively manage its operations with instant access to data that improved visibility and enabled more informed decision-making in real time.

"We are honored to be included in the prestigious, annual SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects list," said Rajeev Gollarahalli, chief business officer at 42Q. "As manufacturing organizations continue to adopt new technologies, recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive further illustrates our commitment to helping manufacturing organizations reduce costs, improve visibility and streamline production."

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 top supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. Additionally, the SDCE 100 shows how supply chain solutions and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

42Q delivers a comprehensive and proven cloud-based MES that operates between an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and the manufacturing equipment in a factory, enabling simpler and more cost-effective implementation of a smart factory and Industry 4.0 initiatives. For more information, please visit https://www.42-q.com/ .

About 42Q

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

