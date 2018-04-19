42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe

Introduced in February, Nokia's Factory in a Box concept anticipates the manufacturing needs of the future with a portable factory that can be packed, transported and quickly brought into service. As a modular factory, it enables companies to quickly design and test new products at key locations, adapting to local requirements and enabling immediate feedback between manufacturing and R&D. 42Q is the cloud MES solution provider for Nokia's Factory in a Box, delivering automated process control and real-time, remote visibility of critical manufacturing analytics, regardless of where the Factory in a Box is deployed.

"Forward thinking companies are now deploying Industry 4.0, IIoT and cloud solutions like 42Q for greater agility, flexibility and cost savings," said Srivats Ramaswami, CTO at 42Q. "We're excited to be a part of Nokia's Factory in a Box concept. Factory in a Box brings together several emerging technologies to deliver a new and important global manufacturing and supply chain solution that improves time to market, reduces costs and fundamentally changes the way products are developed and produced."

"With our conscious factory in a box and 42Q, I can see in real-time what happens in production and I can optimize the process," added Johannes Giloth, SVP, Global Operations and Chief Procurement Officer at Nokia. "It's a complete game changer."

42Q delivers a comprehensive and proven cloud-based MES solution that operates between an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and manufacturing equipment in a factory, enabling simpler and more cost-effective implementation of smart factories. Currently deployed in more than 60 factories worldwide, 42Q simplifies and accelerates digital factory transformation.

Hannover Messe is the world's largest and most comprehensive industrial technology event that covers all aspects of industrial technology – from individual components to the complete smart factory. For more information, please visit http://www.hannovermesse.de/home. To learn more about 42Q, please visit https://www.42-q.com/.

About 42Q

42Q is a leading provider of cloud manufacturing solutions, implemented in over 60 manufacturing facilities globally. Our mission is to deliver scalable, flexible and easy to implement manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our management team has extensive experience with the architecture, development and implementation of advanced MES and manufacturing automation systems deployed across a broad range of vertical markets. 42Q is a business unit of Sanmina Corporation. For more information on 42Q, please visit 42-q.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

