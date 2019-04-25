43 New Members Join the Linux Foundation and Increase Their Participation in Open Source Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 38 Silver members and five Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support the development of shared open source technology, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources developers need to grow and sustain many of the world's most successful open source projects, including Hyperledger , Kubernetes , Linux , Node.js, and ONAP .

"Successful large-scale, global open source communities require dedicated resources, support, and infrastructure, so it's incredibly exciting to see 43 more organizations increase their commitment to open source," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with our new members to better support the developers who build, secure, and maintain the open source systems we rely on every day."

In addition to joining the Linux Foundation, many of the new members are contributing to projects such as Automotive Grade Linux , the Ceph Foundation , the Cloud Native Computing Foundation , Hyperledger , LF Edge and the GraphQL Foundation . For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/ .

New Linux Foundation Silver members supporting and contributing to open source communities include:

Associate members of the Linux Foundation include government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:

Energy Foundation works to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring.

works to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring. ENTSO - E members share the objective of completing and ensuring the optimal functioning of the internal energy market.

members share the objective of completing and ensuring the optimal functioning of the internal energy market. Fraunhofer Gesellschaft is Europe's largest application-oriented research organization.

is largest application-oriented research organization. Kodi Foundation is the developer of a free and open source media player application.

is the developer of a free and open source media player application. Stanford University , one of the world's leading teaching and research institutions, is dedicated to finding solutions to big problems.

With the support of its members, the Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking (ONAP, OPNFV and more), security (Core Infrastructure Initiative), cloud (Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and more), blockchain (Hyperledger) and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology rapidly advance in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.

Note - The Linux Foundation releases a look back list of new members joining the organization every month.

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Shannon McDonald

The Linux Foundation

Smcdonald@LinuxFoundation.org

540-222-6980

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

