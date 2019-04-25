43 New Members Join the Linux Foundation and Increase Their Participation in Open Source Innovation
Hyperledger, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Automotive Grade Linux, LF Edge, and more, welcome 43 new members
Apr 25, 2019, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 38 Silver members and five Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support the development of shared open source technology, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources developers need to grow and sustain many of the world's most successful open source projects, including Hyperledger, Kubernetes, Linux, Node.js, and ONAP.
"Successful large-scale, global open source communities require dedicated resources, support, and infrastructure, so it's incredibly exciting to see 43 more organizations increase their commitment to open source," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with our new members to better support the developers who build, secure, and maintain the open source systems we rely on every day."
In addition to joining the Linux Foundation, many of the new members are contributing to projects such as Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger, LF Edge and the GraphQL Foundation. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.
New Linux Foundation Silver members supporting and contributing to open source communities include:
- 8base is a developer acceleration platform that enables web and mobile developers to create enterprise applications on a serverless back-end.
- Acutronic Robotics delivers modular robot solutions for research and industrial apps.
- Alef Mobitech provides value-added services at the edge of the mobile network, and makes your network faster and more responsive.
- Altavoz, Inc. is a full service entertainment company offering distribution, marketing and release strategies.
- Anchore is an open container compliance platform for discovering, analyzing, and certifying container images.
- Apollo GraphQL is the industry-standard technology for moving data between modern applications and the cloud.
- Beijing Yunify Technology Co. Ltd provides information technology solutions and cloud computing services.
- Cequence Security delivers automated software solutions to protect web, mobile, and API application services that hyper-connected organizations rely on to support business processes and customer engagements.
- Cloudibility consults and supports in conceptualization, creation, and utilizing cloud-based applications.
- Consensus Datatrust Technology Co., Ltd is a blockchain industry-level application service provider.
- Containous creates open-source infrastructure software for the modern datacenter.
- Darillium is developing a cutting-edge holistic solution, enabling customers to deploy applicative workloads and support new business services across multiple platforms and clouds.
- Darumatic is a DevOps consulting company specializing in containerised deployments. Their main areas of expertise are DevOps automation, Docker, Kubernetes and OpenShift.
- data.world is helping enterprise companies develop a data-driven culture: an environment where people across the company from Engineering to Human Resources are using real data to make impactful business decisions.
- Dgraph Labs, Inc. is an open source, low-latency, high throughput, native and distributed database, designed to easily scale to meet the needs of small startups as well as large companies with massive amounts of data.
- emlix GmbH provides embedded Linux and Android system solutions for the digitalization and networking of products.
- Esperanto Technologies Inc. develops high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions based on the open standard RISC-V ISA.
- Gatsby Inc provides a modern framework for turning content into feature-rich, visually engaging apps and websites.
- GridGain offers the first enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform that addresses the application speed and scalability needs of the digital enterprise.
- Harness.io is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform that automates the entire CD process, uses machine learning to protect you when deployments fail, and equips you with enterprise-grade security every step of the way.
- HSBC, one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the world, serves millions of customers through itf four Global Businesses.
- Isotoma Limited specializes in cloud-native application build, cloud adoption/migration and delivering devops capability.
- Limar Global Technology is a technology provider that specializes in developing Blockchain Networks and AI technology.
- Mail.Ru Cloud Solutions provides scalable and secure IT services in the cloud for infrastructure and development.
- Navitas Business Consulting Inc. provides superior, affordable and innovative business management and information technology services to federal and private sector clients nationwide.
- Neo4j enables organization to unlock the business value of connections, influences and relationships in data: through new applications that adapt to changing business needs, and by enabling existing applications to scale with the business.
- Novvum is a full-scale software development agency, powered by a team of best-in-class computer scientists, full-stack web developers, Ux/UI designers, and senior project managers.
- OpsMX provides an in-depth data-driven risk assessment and diagnostics for software releases through continuous integration, testing, and deployment.
- Peernova, Inc. enables financial institutions around the world to reduce both internal and external friction associated with post-trade processing using a blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology solution.
- Polar Squad focuses on research, development and automation in the world that lies between development and release.
- Quant Network is a pioneering technology company combining cybersecurity, industry and government experience to develop advanced technologies enabling trusted interactions between companies and their customers.
- Reduxio is redefining data management and protection with the world's first unified primary and secondary storage platform.
- Salisfy's Product Experience Management platform enables brands to deliver the product experiences consumers demand.
- SIGHUP helps companies and enterprises during their journey towards software-defined infrastructures and devops leveraging the competitive advantage provided by automation.
- Snyk Ltd. provides a software platform that enables users to find, fix, and monitor for known vulnerabilities in Node.js npm packages.
- Ucloud provides cloud storage and data analytics services to online gaming and e-commerce operators.
- Volkswagen AG is one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The Group is made up of twelve brands from seven European countries: Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
- Windmill Engineering is building a platform that makes it easy to run reactive developer tools in the cloud, delivering feedback faster.
Associate members of the Linux Foundation include government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:
- Energy Foundation works to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring.
- ENTSO - E members share the objective of completing and ensuring the optimal functioning of the internal energy market.
- Fraunhofer Gesellschaft is Europe's largest application-oriented research organization.
- Kodi Foundation is the developer of a free and open source media player application.
- Stanford University, one of the world's leading teaching and research institutions, is dedicated to finding solutions to big problems.
With the support of its members, the Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking (ONAP, OPNFV and more), security (Core Infrastructure Initiative), cloud (Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and more), blockchain (Hyperledger) and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology rapidly advance in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.
Note - The Linux Foundation releases a look back list of new members joining the organization every month.
About The Linux Foundation
Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.
