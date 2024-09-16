World's Leading Open Source Mobile Packet Core, free5GC, Moves Under Linux Foundation to Provide Open Source Alternatives Across 5G Deployments

VIENNA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit Europe - The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, welcomed free5GC to the Linux Foundation community. The free5GC is an open source project for fifth-generation (5G) mobile core networks, with the goal of implementing the 5G core network (5GC) defined in 3GPP Release 15 (R15) and beyond. free5GC joins the Linux Foundation with the support of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU), Chunghwa Telecom, Pegatron Corporation, Zero One Tech, and Saviah Technologies.

The world's first open source 5G core network software, free5GC was developed in 2019 by a team of researchers at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) in Taiwan led by Professor Jyh-Cheng Chen. The original intent was to offer resources to the academic community for communications network-related research. Given the open source software's compatibility with any mobile phone or base station developed following the international 5G standard, it has since been utilized in product testing and proof-of-concept (POC) tests across the industry globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome free5GC to the Linux Foundation, as it represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to drive open innovation in the telecommunications space," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "free5GC brings a robust, open source 5G core network solution that aligns with our mission to foster collaboration and standardization across the industry. This collaboration will empower organizations of all sizes to leverage the transformative potential of 5G with a transparent, scalable, and cost-effective core network solution."

Under the Linux Foundation, free5GC's mission to develop 5G core network software remains. However, joining the Foundation will provide added governance to support this mission, including the formation of Technical Steering Committee (TSC) to manage all technical oversight, documentation, testing, integration, and the creation of other artifacts that aid the development, deployment, operation or adoption of the code. Additionally, free5GC was already integrated with Linux Foundation projects such as ONAP and Nephio under various blueprints and PoC initiatives, and the project transition to the LF is expected to strengthen and deepen such integrations with a flexible and modular 5G core solution providing the necessary 5G core capabilities to support network slicing, service orchestration, and automation.

"As the founder of free5GC, I am excited about this project joining the Linux Foundation," said Jyh-Cheng Chen, Dean, College of Computer Science, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU). "This collaboration will not only enhance the development of a fully open source 5G core network but also enable broader community engagement and innovation. By aligning with the Linux Foundation's extensive ecosystem, we can accelerate the evolution of 5G and even 6G technologies while ensuring transparency, flexibility, and scalability for organizations worldwide."

The move of free5GC to the Linux Foundation marks a pivotal moment for the telecommunications industry. As the first open source 5G core network software, free5GC has already made significant strides in academic research and product development globally. This integration will further streamline the deployment of 5G technologies across various sectors, empowering organizations to experiment, innovate, and implement advanced network solutions. The added governance and community support through the Linux Foundation will foster stronger collaboration, making 5G core networks more accessible and cost-effective, while driving new innovations. This transition strengthens free5GC's impact, positioning it as a critical enabler in the global 5G ecosystem.

free5GC welcomes individuals and organizations passionate about open source to get involved. For more information about participating in working groups or contributing to code, please visit https://free5gc.org/ and GitHub .

Comments from Supporting Organizations

Dr. Rong-Shy Lin, Senior Executive Vice President of Chunghwa Telecom, said, "Chunghwa Telecom has had a longstanding collaboration with the free5GC team. We are delighted to see free5GC joining the Linux Foundation, and we believe this will be a win-win partnership. We look forward to seeing free5GC make even more significant contributions to the global mobile communications industry."

Dr. James Shue, Senior VP & CTO of Pegatron Corporation, said, "Under the leadership of Professor Jyh-Cheng Chen, the team behind free5GC has consistently demonstrated cutting-edge technical expertise and a forward-thinking vision. I am delighted to witness free5GC's engagement and collaboration with key open-source communities, and I am confident this will propel free5GC into its next significant phase."

Mr. Peter Lin, chairman of Zero One Technology Co., Ltd., said, "As a longtime partner of free5GC, Zero One Tech is pleased to see free5GC joining the Linux Foundation. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to free5GC for this milestone achievement. We are excited to witness the continued success and innovation that this collaboration with the Linux Foundation will bring."

Mr. Tim Liu, VP of Engineering at Saviah Technologies, said, "Having been part of the core team of free5GC, I'm proud to see its partnership with the Linux Foundation. We expect to see more enthusiastic students, researchers, and developers actively and creatively contributing to free5GC, taking the project to the next level."

