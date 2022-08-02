43% of Flat Li-ion Battery Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Size and Share - Technavio

Vendor Insights-

The flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market report offers information on several market vendors, including A123 Systems LLC, Bharat Power Solutions, Clarios, Electrovaya Inc., EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Montu electronic LLP, Panasonic Corp., Renata SA, RRC power solutions GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, and WAAREE ESS among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A123 Systems LLC - Under the systems segment, the company offers battery systems such as 12V Starter Battery and 48V Battery. The company offer Lithium-ion 12 volt starter battery which delivers outstanding cold cranking power, high charge acceptance and impressive weight reduction over conventional lead acid solutions.

Segmentation by Application (Consumer electronics and automotive)

The flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market share growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Flat Li-ion batteries are used in various types of consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and others.

The growing use of electronic devices is driving the growth of the consumer electronics segment in the global flat Li-ion battery market.

Moreover, the rising internet penetration, along with the increasing awareness among consumers about the emergence of novel technologies, is also fueling the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Segmentation by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , South Korea , and Japan are the key markets for the flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The increasing demand for smartphones and tablets will facilitate the flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Flat Li-ion Battery Market Driver:

Increase in demand for smartphones:

China and India are the largest countries in the smartphone industry in APAC and are registering rapid growth. For instance, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to double during 2020-2025.



Smartphones enable consumers all over the world to not only communicate effectively but also shop, pay bills, and remotely control devices in homes and cars.



Due to the rise in demand for smartphones, many vendors are focusing on the introduction of new products.



For instance, in December 2021 , Xiaomi Corp. announced Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, the company's new smartphone that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 generation 1 processor and a triple camera. Such a new introduction of smartphones will drive the flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market growth during the forecast period.

Flat Li-ion Battery Market Challenge:

Availability of substitute products:

Some of the substitutes for flat Li-ion batteries include lead-acid batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, and sodium-ion batteries.



Lead-acid batteries are considered less expensive than Li-ion batteries and are widely used in applications such as wheelchairs, hospital equipment, and others. They are preferred in these applications as the self-discharge rate of lead-acid batteries is low when compared with other types of batteries.



Nickel-cadmium batteries are rechargeable batteries that use nickel oxide hydroxide and metallic cadmium as electrodes. They are mostly used in applications such as biomedical equipment, two-way radios, professional video cameras, and power tools, where long life and high discharge rate are important.



Lithium is expensive and due to this, manufacturers are shifting to new technologies. This has resulted in a rise in demand for sodium-ion batteries as sodium is less expensive and abundantly available when compared with lithium. Such a shift by manufacturers to new technologies will hinder the flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market growth during the forecast period.

Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 15.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Bharat Power Solutions, Clarios, Electrovaya Inc., EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Montu electronic LLP, Panasonic Corp., Renata SA, RRC power solutions GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, and WAAREE ESS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "UTILITIES MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A123 Systems LLC

Exhibit 89: A123 Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: A123 Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A123 Systems LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Clarios

Exhibit 92: Clarios - Overview



Exhibit 93: Clarios - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Clarios - Key offerings

10.5 EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD.

Exhibit 95: EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 96: EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD. - Key offerings

10.6 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 98: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 108: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: HP Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 113: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 127: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

