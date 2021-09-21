43rd Ryder Cup to Air Live Nationwide on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will offer subscribers nationwide comprehensive live hole-by-hole coverage of one of golf's most exciting and anticipated events – the 43rd Ryder Cup – as a team of the best golfers from the United States faces off against their counterparts from Europe. The 43rd Ryder Cup, delayed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be played September 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

SiriusXM will air 28 hours of live on-course play-by-play – co-produced with Westwood One – that will give fans access to the event in its entirety, from the first tee shots on Friday through the final hole on Sunday. The play-by-play will begin on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25, at 8:00 am ET, and on Sunday, September 26, at noon ET, and continue through the final hole of each day's play. SiriusXM's Ryder Cup programming will be available to subscribers in their car (SiriusXM channel 92) and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

World Golf Hall of Fame Member Greg Norman will be the lead analyst, alongside play-by-play voice Brian Katrek. A former World No. 1, Norman brings the unique perspective of someone who has been both a player and captain in international team golf events.

Taylor Zarzour and Carl Paulson will serve as host and analyst for the morning matches each day. John Maginnes, Fred Albers and Mark Carnevale will be the on-course reporters delivering live shot calls and updates on matches happening around the course. Colt Knost will serve as a roving on-course analyst.

Gary Williams, Dennis Paulson and Mark Lye will host a Ryder Cup pregame show each morning leading into the play-by-play. Chantal McCabe will join to co-host the pregame show on Sunday. After the matches end each day, Drew Stoltz, Jason Sobel and Gary McCord will wrap up the day's play on a three-hour Ryder Cup postgame show.

Listeners will also hear commentary during the week from two SiriusXM hosts who are former Ryder Cup stars - Dave Stockton, who captained the victorious U.S. Team at the 1991 Ryder Cup and played on two winning Ryder Cup teams ('71 and '77); and Hale Irwin, who competed for the U.S. on five victorious Ryder Cup teams ('75, '77, '79, '81 and '91).

In addition to serving as lead analyst for the play-by-play broadcast, Greg Norman will host a new episode of his SiriusXM show, Attack Life Radio, live from Kohler on Thursday, September 23 (8:00 pm ET), the eve of the Ryder Cup, to preview the event for his listeners.

Immediately following Attack Life Radio, popular golf commentator David Feherty, who played for the European Team in the 1991 Ryder Cup, will join SiriusXM's John Maginnes to host an hour-long show (9:00 pm ET).

"The Ryder Cup is one of the most exciting competitions in all of sports and we're thrilled to once again deliver fans the best and most comprehensive audio broadcast of the event," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Our broadcast team will take our listeners inside the ropes at Whistling Straits, so they can experience all the pressure-packed moments live and feel as though they are walking the course alongside these great players."

World Golf Hall of Fame member and SiriusXM host Fred Couples, who will serve as Vice Captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, will host a new episode of The Fred Couples Show the Tuesday after the Ryder Cup (September 28 at 5:00 pm ET) to recap the event. Couples played on five U.S. Ryder Cup Teams.

The Ryder Cup showcases teams of 12 of the best players from the United States and Europe facing off in match play. The event features foursome and four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday, and culminates with an exciting series of 12 head-to-head singles matches on Sunday. The American team last won the Ryder Cup in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, and are looking to reclaim the title they lost to the Europeans in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

The U.S. Ryder Cup Team will be captained by Steve Stricker. Representing the United States on the course will be Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Captained by Padraig Harrington, this year's European Ryder Cup Team features Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger and Lee Westwood.

SiriusXM's talk programming during Ryder Cup Week features a daily lineup of shows hosted by noted instructors and coaches, current and former Tour pros, and other golf insiders. Several shows will broadcast live from Whistling Straits and listeners will hear interviews with players, including every member of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team. SiriusXM will also air coverage of the Celebrity Match, played Thursday, September 23, and will air the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony live on Thursday evening.

SiriusXM host Dave Marr III, the son of the former Ryder Cup Player and Captain Dave Marr, Jr., hosts a Ryder Cup History Special that is available now on the SXM App.

For a full schedule of SiriusXM's programming visit: SiriusXM.com/GolfonSXM.

