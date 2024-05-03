44 From Tiffany Fisher Team Join Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation From Movement

MADISON, Wis., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that the Tiffany Fisher team has joined its ranks.

The Tiffany Fisher team joins Fairway from Movement Mortgage and will bring along 44 teammates, operating out of Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas. Their 2023 numbers were 1,174 units for $223,156,022 in volume.

"Joining Fairway has been one of the greatest experiences of my 26-year career. The welcome with open arms the Fairway family has shown our team has been truly amazing," said Fisher. "The speed, agility, motivation, training, and execution has set our entire team up for success and we couldn't be more grateful. We are honored and eager to represent and meet the home financing needs of our target markets, referral partners, clients, and affiliates."

Fisher was named a 2022 Mortgage Star by Mortgage Women Magazine, and was selected as a 2024 Industry Titan by Mortgage Professional Magazine.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation