44% of Americans Admit Hiding Online Purchases as Budget Pressure Reshapes Shopping Habits

As 66% of consumers switch to cheaper products, Omnisend's psychology of shopping report shows financial pressure is changing not just what Americans buy – but how they feel about spending.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are changing what they buy, how they buy, and how they feel about it. New Omnisend survey data from 1,072 Americans shows 44% admit hiding an online purchase from someone, 66% have switched to cheaper products in the past year, and 60% abandon carts expecting a discount.

Together, the findings point to a shift in behavior under financial pressure: as more Americans trade down to cheaper brands and wait for better deals, purchases are carrying greater emotional weight – and in many cases, becoming harder to explain at home.

How They Feel: Secrecy, Justification, and Deal-Driven Decisions

Forty-four percent of Americans say they've hidden an online purchase from someone. The most common person they hide purchases from is a spouse or partner (21%), followed by kids in the household (14%), parents (12%), and friends (12%).

When asked why, respondents point to both cost and impulse:

17% say the item was expensive

say the item was expensive 15% say it felt unnecessary or impulsive

say it felt unnecessary or impulsive 15% say the item was personal or embarrassing

Deal-driven behavior appears to be fueling that tension. Fifty-eight percent admit they've purchased something primarily because it felt like a good deal – even if it wasn't needed.

"People are feeling more accountable for every dollar, especially at home. When money is tighter, purchases carry more weight – and sometimes that means keeping them private. It's not as much about secrecy for secrecy's sake, but more about avoiding judgment," says Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend.

What Americans Are Buying: Cheaper Brands, Fewer Features

Two-thirds (66%) say they've switched to cheaper alternatives often or occasionally in the past year. For many, that means trading brand names for more affordable options:

57% chose lower-priced brands

chose lower-priced brands 46% switched to private-label or store brands

switched to private-label or store brands 29% chose simpler products with fewer features

chose simpler products with fewer features 26% bought second-hand or refurbished items

Only 7.5% say they don't substitute products and instead just buy less.

"For a long time, convenience and brand drove online shopping. Now it's about justification. Consumers want to feel confident they didn't overspend – and that shift is powerful. Once shoppers prove to themselves that a cheaper option works just as well, it permanently changes their expectations," says Bauer.

How They're Buying: Waiting, Comparing, and Triggering Discounts

Price sensitivity is also shaping the path to purchase. Half of Americans (50%) say they wait for sales or promotions before buying. Many take additional steps to avoid paying full price:

43% compare prices across multiple websites

compare prices across multiple websites 40% search for discount codes before checkout

search for discount codes before checkout 60% abandon carts often or occasionally expecting a discount or reminder email

Nearly one in five (18.7%) delay purchases even when they want the item.

"Consumers have been trained to believe the first price isn't the real price. After years of constant promotions, shoppers expect a better offer to show up. Waiting has become part of the checkout process, and paying full price can feel like leaving money on the table," says Bauer.

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Omnisend and conducted by Cint in January of 2026, polling 1,072 consumers from the US about their shopping habits from the last 12 months. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and place of residence to achieve a nationally representative sample among users. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.

More: https://www.omnisend.com/shopping-psychology/

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

For further information, please contact:

Matas Duda, Senior PR Specialist, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend