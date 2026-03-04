4405 Dental Studio Joins Straine Dental Management Network, Expanding Premier Care in Texas

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management (SDM), a leading and highly distinctive operator in the Dental Services Organization (DSO) landscape, today announced a strategic partnership with 4405 Dental Studio in Georgetown, Texas. This collaboration expands SDM's footprint in Texas and highlights the company's continued focus on aligning with premier practices that prioritize exceptional patient experiences and clinical excellence.

Dr. Andrew Edmonds, board-certified general dentist and founder of 4405 Dental Studio, brings his people-first philosophy to the Straine Dental Management family, expanding the network's growing Texas presence.

Located at 4405 Williams Dr Ste 300 in Georgetown, 4405 Dental Studio is led by board-certified general dentist Dr. Andrew Edmonds, certified by the American Board of General Dentistry and a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and International Congress of Oral Implantologists. The practice delivers comprehensive family, general, cosmetic, restorative, and orthodontic care, featuring advanced technologies such as digital X-rays, laser dentistry, intra-oral imaging, 3D cone beam CT scanning, same-day crowns, Invisalign, dental implants including All-on-4, and sedation options for patient comfort.

What distinguishes 4405 Dental Studio is its deep commitment to patient-centered care, transforming dental visits into positive, personalized journeys. The practice emphasizes building long-term relationships rooted in trust, compassion, and individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs and lifestyle.

"In our office, dentistry is not about teeth. It is about people," the practice's philosophy states. "We seek to develop long-term patient relationships with customized treatment to help each individual achieve and maintain optimal oral health." This holistic, people-first mindset – combined with a welcoming environment and cutting-edge innovations – aligns seamlessly with SDM's vision of elevating dental care while preserving the unique identity and culture of partner practices.

"Our partnership with 4405 Dental Studio exemplifies what makes Straine different: we seek out exceptional teams that share our dedication to comprehensive, high-touch patient experiences rather than rigid standardization," said Kerry Straine, CEO of Straine Dental Management. "Dr. Edmonds, along with his talented team, have created a practice that excels in both clinical precision and genuine care. This collaboration allows us to support their growth while empowering them to continue focusing on what they do best – delivering outstanding dentistry."

Unlike conventional DSOs that emphasize volume and uniformity, SDM employs its proprietary optimization model to drive measurable improvements in efficiency, analytics, accounting, talent recruitment, performance management, and human resources – all while safeguarding each practice's distinctive character. This approach has fueled SDM's rapid expansion, with the network growing significantly in recent years through selective, high-quality partnerships.

The addition of 4405 Dental Studio – SDM's 56th affiliation and 6th in Texas – reflects SDM's ongoing strategic momentum, as the company continues to attract top-tier practices seeking a partner that enhances operations without compromising autonomy or patient focus.

For more information about Straine Dental Management's innovative approach to dental practice optimization, visit https://straine.com/ .

About Straine Dental Management (SDM)

Straine Dental Management evolved from a thirty-year practice management and strategic services organization that has supported thousands of dental practices into a nationally recognized leader in dental services for practice owners and emerging DSOs across the U.S. and Canada. By providing a comprehensive suite of services – including accounting, analytics, consulting, human resources, performance management, and recruiting – SDM enables its partners to concentrate on delivering exceptional patient care.

