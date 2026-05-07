THIRTY YEARS. THREE COMPANIES. ONE NAME.

Straine Dental Consulting, Straine Dental Analytics, and Straine Dental Management Unify Under a Single Brand – Straine

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine, the organization built over three decades on the belief that dental practice owners deserve world class advice focused on authenticity, consistency, and transparency, today announced the unification of its three operating companies – Straine Dental Consulting, Straine Dental Analytics, and Straine Dental Management – under a single, unified brand identity: Straine.

The rebrand reflects a simple truth: the work has always been disciplined, the expertise has always been integrated, and the mission has always been singular – to equip dental practice owners across the U.S. and Canada with everything they need to achieve lasting results over short-term gains.

"We didn't build three separate companies. We built one complete solution — and for thirty years, the dental industry has known exactly where to find it. Now the name reflects what was already true."

— Kerry Straine, Co-Founder & CEO

One Name. The Full Picture.

What was once organized under three distinct banners now operates as a seamlessly integrated suite of services under the Straine name. The organization's capabilities – spanning accounting, analytics, brand development, consulting, human resources, IT, marketing, performance management, procurement solutions, and recruiting – remain relentlessly dedicated to standardizing, organizing, and optimizing every process in a dental practice and signals the depth of Straine's offering to partners, prospects, and the broader dental community.

For practice owners evaluating partners, the Straine vision now communicates what the organization has long delivered: a single relationship that covers every dimension of practice performance.

"Our clients never saw three companies. They saw Straine. This rebrand honors the relationship they built with us and makes it easier for every dental professional to understand exactly what we offer from day one."

— Olivia Straine, Co-Founder & CEO

A Legacy Earned Over Thirty Years

Straine's roots reach back to the early 1990s, when Olivia and Kerry Straine began providing practice management solutions to dental offices across the United States. Over three decades, what began as a consulting firm grew into a nationally recognized dental services organization, supporting thousands of practices with the systems, data, and strategic guidance required to compete and thrive in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

That track record – built practice by practice, relationship by relationship – is the foundation on which the unified Straine brand stands. Unlike DSOs built by outside capital, Straine was built from within the profession, by professionals who understood its culture, its pressures, and its extraordinary potential.

Simplicity as a Strategic Statement

The decision to consolidate under a single name was driven not by market trend, but by strategic clarity. As Straine's footprint expanded – serving solo practitioners, specialty groups, and multi-location practices across the U.S. and Canada – the complexity of maintaining three distinct sub-brands became a barrier to the seamless experience Straine is known for delivering.

The unified Straine brand removes that barrier. One name. One point of contact. One team of experts working across every functional area a dental organization needs. The promise of simplicity that Straine delivers to its partners now extends to the brand itself.

The updated brand identity, including Straine's new web presence and partner communications, is available now at straine.com.

About Straine

Straine is a nationally recognized leader in dental services for practice owners across the U.S. and Canada. Evolved from a thirty-year practice management and strategic services organization that has supported thousands of dental practices, Straine provides a comprehensive suite of services – including accounting, analytics, brand development, consulting, human resources, IT, marketing, performance management, procurement solutions, and recruiting – enabling its partners to concentrate on delivering exceptional patient care. Straine is a dentist-owned, dentist-led organization committed to equipping and empowering dental professionals to increase their performance, innovation, and engagement in every aspect of their lives.

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SOURCE Straine Dental Management