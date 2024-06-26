44p Selects Harmonic for Efficient UHD Playout, Media Processing and Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that 44p, a Germany-based media production company, is elevating its UHD playout, media processing and distribution with Harmonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor. Leveraging the XOS media processor's unique cloud-native software foundation, complete playout feature set and next-gen media processing, 44p can efficiently deliver UHD broadcasts.

"We provide top-tier media production services, from live sports to entertainment, and needed a reliable and efficient media processing solution," said Mido Fayad, chief technology officer at 44p. "As a unified and fully redundant end-to-end software solution, Harmonic's XOS media processor handles every aspect of our media processing chain."

German broadcast system integrator netorium facilitated a smooth deployment. "44p sought a media processing solution to future-proof and optimize its broadcast workflow," said Frank Herrmann, CEO at netorium. "Leveraging our partnership with Harmonic, we crafted a customized solution that precisely matched their requirements."

Harmonic's software-based XOS Advanced Media Processor supports 44p's playout, encoding and SRT distribution requirements. The software appliance enhances broadcast delivery through AI-powered video compression and quality optimization for HD and UHD channels; audio loudness management; simplified cue tone processing and flexible support of IP transport architectures. Additionally, the XOS media processor provides 44p with a complete playout-to-delivery feature set, encompassing advanced branding with HTML-5 graphics and effects.

"Adopting our XOS Advanced Media Processor unlocks new levels of efficiency and improves video quality for 44p," said Stéphane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances and software product management at Harmonic. "By combining advanced playout, cutting-edge AI video compression and one-to-many distribution in a single media processing solution, 44p can deliver unrivaled UHD quality with unmatched cost efficiency."

