Harmonic Powers Telia's Next-Generation Broadband Upgrade in Norway

Harmonic's cOS Platform Will Redefine Subscribers' Quality of Experience, Lowering Churn

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Telia, the second largest telecom operator in Norway, is modernizing its broadband network with the company's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform. The Harmonic solution empowers Telia to deliver more reliable, higher speed connectivity, improve customer experience, reduce churn and support long-term revenue growth by accelerating its migration to DOCSIS 3.1.

"We seized the opportunity to transform our network to continue delivering what matters most to our customers: superior-quality, blazing-fast, reliable broadband connectivity," said Georg Erling Svendsen, CTO at Telia Norway. "The strategic collaboration with Harmonic allows us to tap into the efficiencies of the cOS vCMTS software and bring outstanding broadband experiences to our customers across Norway."

Telia is replacing its end-of-life broadband routers to embrace Harmonic's virtualized cOS platform deployed in a DAA. The Harmonic platform offers seamless integration with existing third-party Remote-PHY nodes for critical interoperability. By migrating to the cOS platform, Telia will gain a resilient, software-based network infrastructure that enhances reliability, ensures high availability for broadband services and lowers costs by reducing space, power and hardware needs.

In addition, Harmonic's cOS Central services will provide Telia with automation, advanced analytics and real-time visibility across the network to ensure consistently reliable, high-quality service. Working in tandem with cOS Central, Harmonic's Beacon ISM application will enhance spectrum efficiency and maximize bandwidth while reducing truck rolls. Combined, the Harmonic solutions will empower Telia to elevate the quality of experience for its customers, lowering subscriber churn.

Harmonic is also providing Telia with a full spectrum of professional deployment services, including installation, server configuration, technical support and on-site engineering training.

"Harmonic's collaboration with Telia builds on our growing momentum with leading operators across Europe who are embracing the cOS platform to accelerate broadband transformation," said Stefan Meier, vice president of broadband sales Europe at Harmonic. "With the cOS platform, Telia can deliver exceptional broadband experiences marked by faster speeds, reliable service and always-on connectivity and stay ahead in a fast-moving market space."

Harmonic is the market share leader in cable broadband equipment, virtual CMTS and DAA, according to Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center IT industries. The company's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through nearly 38 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more about Harmonic's broadband solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.