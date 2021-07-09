44th session of World Heritage Committee to open in Fuzhou

Tian Xuejun, vice minister of education and chairperson of the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO, made the following remarks at the press conference.

The session will be held against the backdrop of COVID-19 sweeping across the world. We are aiming to demonstrate its characteristics in three aspects.

First, new types of conferencing. The opening ceremony will be held in Fuzhou on July 16. And the session will go online after its opening ceremony, the first of its type to review world heritage items over the internet.

Second, a positive outcome of the conference. This session is actually an extended version of the conference, during which the world heritage items in 2020 and 2021 will be reviewed, including 45 UNESCO World Heritage Site nominations and 258 reports on the state of conservation of World Heritage Sites, which doubles the workload compared to previous years.

Third, a diversity of events. A series of side events will be held during the session, including the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum, organized by the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO and the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the World Heritage Site Managers Forum, and eight sideline events hosted by the Chinese side.

