$45 Fee Option for Air Travelers Without a REAL ID Begins February 1

Passengers without an acceptable ID at airport checkpoints can now access payment portal for TSA ConfirmID to pay in advance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will roll out the new modernized TSA ConfirmID starting Feb. 1, 2026, giving travelers without a REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification a new option to fly. For a $45 fee, travelers can use this optional alternative identity verification system that provides access to air travel for those who need it.

"TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly," said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl. "Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process. This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs. To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport."

TSA urges all airline travelers to complete the following three steps in advance of any air travel on or after Feb 1.

Step 1: Check your ID. Before heading to the airport for a flight on or after Feb 1, check that you have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID, such as a passport. If you do, you're all set, safe travels! Don't? Go to Step 2.





If you don't have an acceptable ID, visit tsa.gov/ConfirmID to pay the $45 fee before your trip. You'll receive a payment receipt by email from pay.gov. Step 3: Bring your receipt. At the airport, show your pay.gov receipt (printed or screenshot) and any government-issued ID to the TSA officer and follow their instructions to complete the process.

All airline travelers who use TSA ConfirmID will be subject to additional ID verification, screening measures and potential delays. Travelers who appear at the TSA checkpoint without a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID and have not already paid the TSA ConfirmID fee will be subject to additional delays which may result in a missed flight. It is important that airline travelers plan ahead to ensure they have an acceptable form of ID to avoid these additional delays as the process can take up to 30 minutes.

TSA's full list of acceptable forms of ID can be found at TSA.gov/ID . Individuals with an acceptable form of ID do not need to use TSA ConfirmID. Travelers who are unsure if their ID is REAL ID compliant should check their state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

For more information on REAL ID, please visit TSA.gov/real-id or text 275-872 ("AskTSA") anytime with questions, call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673, or submit inquiries at www.tsa.gov/email.

WATCH our informational three-step process video here.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration