Totally 'paw-some' 2026 TSA Canine Calendar now available for download

Celebrating nation's top working dogs across TSA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today unleashed the 2026 TSA Canine Calendar, an annual tradition honoring the agency's more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working at airports across the United States.

The 2026 TSA Canine Calendar is now available for download. It highlights 13 extraordinary canines selected from 97 teams submitted nationwide. Each month features photos and fun facts about these dedicated heroes. This year's lineup includes:

Alex: Denver International Airport (DEN)

Bingo: San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Chica: Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Csipi-Simjee: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Cypress: Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV)

Erika: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Haver: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Laki: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Rony: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Rosco: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Rosh: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Steeler: Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) Xaro: St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

The winner of the 2025 TSA Cutest Canine Contest, Steeler, a nearly 3-year-old Labrador retriever from Pittsburgh International Airport, is featured in the new calendar. Steeler works alongside his handler, Mark Smith, keeping the traveling public safe through his doggone sniffing abilities and is making a significant imprint on PIT. He enjoys fetching balls, playing with a tug rope and eating jumbo hot dogs. Steeler and the rest of his litter were born on Super Bowl Sunday 2023 and all named after NFL teams.

Considered the "center for excellence," TSA has the largest explosives detection program in the world. The agency trains canine teams to operate across various transportation systems including aviation, passenger rail/mass transit, maritime and cargo.

An average 300 canines annually complete an intensive 16-week training program at the TSA Canine Training Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. The agency's highly skilled canine teams are extremely mobile and can deter, detect and respond to threats.

For a behind the scenes look at what it's like to be an explosives detection canine handler, see our Explosives Detection Canine Handler video.

Visit TSA.gov for more information on TSA's Explosives Detection Canine Program.

