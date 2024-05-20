45 Million Americans Set to Hit the Road in RVs This Summer

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted among American leisure travelers reveals that 45 million Americans are gearing up for RV adventures this summer. Of these, 18 million are specifically planning to embark on RV trips this Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

"RVing offers a unique combination of freedom, adventure, and value," said Karen Redfern, Go RVing Chief Marketing Officer. "With the rising costs of traditional travel, more and more Americans are discovering that RVing provides a budget-friendly way to explore the country and create unforgettable memories."

When asked about their motivations for choosing RV travel, respondents highlighted several key factors:

The Allure of the Open Road: The love of road trips and the freedom to explore at their own pace remains a driving force for many RV enthusiasts.

Comfort and Convenience: RVs offer the comforts of home while on the go, allowing travelers to bring their own beds, kitchens, and bathrooms wherever they venture.

Positive Past Experiences: Many respondents have previously experienced the joys of RV travel and are eager to recreate those memories.

Connection with Nature: The desire to immerse themselves in the great outdoors and explore scenic destinations is a major draw for RVers.

Affordability: RV travel can be a cost-effective option, especially for families or groups, as it eliminates the need for expensive hotel stays and restaurant meals.

The survey also shed light on the preferred distances for RV trips:

52% of RVers are planning trips between 4 and 7 hours from home, indicating a preference for regional exploration.

33% are opting for shorter getaways, with at least one RV trip planned within 3 hours of their residence.

Notably, RV travel is not just for the summer. The survey found that 50% of leisure travelers expressed interest in taking an RV trip sometime within the next year, suggesting that the popularity of RV travel extends beyond the warmer months.

Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,709 surveys were completed by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of +/- 2.74 percentage points. Leisure travelers are defined as any U.S. residents who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past 12 months.

SOURCE RV Industry Association