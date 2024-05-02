456 BILLION MINUTES OF CBS PROGRAMMING WATCHED IN THE FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2024

CBS Programming Delivers +30% More Time Spent Than with Netflix Originals and +231% More Time Spent Than with All Other Streaming Competitors Combined

2024-TO-DATE TOTAL MINUTES January 1, 2024 through April 21, 2024



Network/Streamer Minutes (in Billions) CBS 456.0



NBC 215.1 ABC 213.0 FOX 82.7



Netflix Originals 350.1 Amazon Originals 49.9 Hulu Originals 26.1 Apple TV+ Originals 21.2 Disney+ Originals 19.0 Peacock Originals 14.4 Max Originals 7.3



Source: CBS Internal Data & Nielsen, Persons 2+, Most Current Data (Including Live+35). 01/01/24-04/21/24 vs. 01/02/23-04/23/23. Broadcast Program Totals Include All Titles (Specials, Amended, Sustainers, Breakouts). Streaming Totals from Nielsen Content Ratings (Rollup of All Measured Programs). Streaming Originators Only Include Exclusive Originals (i.e. HBO content is not included in Max).

Viewers have watched more than 456 billion minutes of CBS entertainment, news and sports programming across the Network, Paramount+, Pluto TV and the CBS app from Jan. 1-April 21, 2024. This is +30% higher than the total time spent with Netflix originals and +231% higher than with originals on all other streaming competitors combined* . The 456 billion minutes watched of CBS programming is up +5.8% from the same time period last year. (*Source: Nielsen Total Day data for from Jan. 1-April 21, 2024. CBS data also includes internal reporting for Paramount+, PlutoTV and the CBS app.)

"Minutes watched give us an apples-to-apples comparison to measure viewership across broadcast networks and digital platforms. CBS continues to aggregate a mass multiplatform audience with the Network programming up nearly +6% compared to this time last year, which speaks to how the popularity of our programming continues to resonate with viewers," said Radha Subramanyam, chief research and analytics officer at CBS.

CBS Time Spent Highlights:

21 current CBS series earn at least 5 billion minutes Ahead of the closest competition – NBC (15 series) and Fox News (14 series)





current CBS series earn at least 5 billion minutes 10 current CBS series earn more minutes than Netflix's #1 show, "Love Is Blind"





current CBS series earn more minutes than Netflix's #1 show, "Love Is Blind" TRACKER ( 9.3b minutes) is outpacing streaming originals including: +24% higher than HBO/Max's "True Detective: Night Country" ( 7.5b ) +35% higher than Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" ( 6.9b ) +63% higher than Netflix's "The Gentlemen" ( 5.7b ) +102% higher than FX/Hulu's "Shogun" ( 4.6b ) +191% higher than Amazon's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" ( 3.2b )





minutes) is outpacing streaming originals including: NCIS ( 51.1b minutes) is outpacing broadcast originals including: +5.6% higher than NBC's "Law and Order: SVU" ( 48.4b ) +127% higher than ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" combined ( 22.5b )





minutes) is outpacing broadcast originals including: The NCIS franchise's combined time spent ( 76b minutes) is more than 24 billion minutes ahead of NBC's " Chicago " franchise (nearly 52b minutes).





minutes) is more than 24 billion minutes ahead of NBC's " " franchise (nearly minutes). Viewers spent more time with CBS' post-season NFL coverage, including SUPER BOWL LVIII, than anything else on TV so far this year with over 61 billion minutes.





CBS' SUNDAY MORNING leads with +52% more minutes than the combined network competition in the daypart ( 7.3b vs. 4.8b ).





leads with +52% more minutes than the combined network competition in the daypart ( vs. ). THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT beats its closest broadcast competition, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," by +34% with over 10.1 billion minutes (versus "Kimmel's" 7.5b , +2.6b difference).





beats its closest broadcast competition, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," by +34% with over 10.1 billion minutes (versus "Kimmel's" , difference). THE PRICE IS RIGHT leads daytime with over 20 billion minutes, followed by THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (nearly 16b minutes).

*Source: CBS Internal + Nielsen, Persons 2+, Most Current Data (Including Live+35). 01/01/24-04/21/24 vs. 01/02/23-04/23/23. Broadcast Program Totals Include All Titles (Specials, Amended, Sustainers, Breakouts). Streaming Totals from Nielsen Content Ratings (Rollup of All Measured Programs). Streaming Originators Only Include Exclusive Originals (i.e. HBO content is not included in Max).

