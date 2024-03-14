459 Semifinalists Named For Jack Kent Cooke Foundation's Transformative Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation named 459 community college students as semifinalists for its highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. This scholarship aims to help community college students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, and service transfer to top four-year institutions and avoid student debt. The award, which is last dollar funding after all institutional aid, can provide as much as $55,000 per year for two to three years to complete a bachelor's degree at any accredited four-year undergraduate institution in the U.S.

This year's 459 semifinalists were chosen from a pool of more than 1,600 applicants, and attend 194 community colleges in 37 states, plus Washington, DC, and the Northern Mariana Islands. This comes at a time when only about a third of students starting in community colleges transfer to four-year schools, and only 16% earn a bachelor's degree within six years. The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship represents a unique opportunity, providing crucial support for transfer students to overcome these barriers and successfully attain their bachelor's degrees.

"In light of the challenges that hinder many community college students from achieving their goal of earning a bachelor's degree, our Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship makes the journey more achievable and helps to eliminate the threat of student debt," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "The exceptional pool of talent among this year's chosen semifinalists from community colleges showcases the vast potential within these institutions and we look forward to learning more about these students during the final stage of our application review."

The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship offers unparalleled support to community college students. In addition to the generous financial support, selected Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive educational advising from the Foundation's Deans of Scholar Support to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for their future careers. They will also have access to internship opportunities, study abroad experiences, graduate school funding, and the invaluable connection to a robust network of more than 3,100 fellow Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

The finalists for the Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship will be announced in May.

A list of this year's Cooke Transfer Scholar semifinalists and their respective community colleges is linked here . To learn more about the Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, visit the website here .

