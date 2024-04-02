Sixty High School Seniors Awarded the Jack Kent Cooke College Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced that 60 graduating high school seniors will receive the Cooke College Scholarship. This scholarship aims to help students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, and persistence attend top universities and avoid student debt. The award, which is last dollar funding after all institutional aid, can provide as much as $55,000 per year to complete a bachelor's degree at any accredited undergraduate institution in the United States.

In addition to substantial financial support, Scholars also receive ongoing academic coaching and advising, graduate school and career advising, and an invaluable connection to a robust network of peers in the Cooke Scholar community. Scholars will also receive opportunities for internships and study abroad as well as eligibility to apply for graduate school funding.

"We extend a huge congratulations to the impressive new cohort of Cooke College Scholars," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "This year, we saw a record-breaking number of applications, and the remarkable achievements and resilience of these students have truly impressed us."

This year, students applied for the Cooke College Scholarship from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and Puerto Rico – and represent more than 3,800 different high schools. The Foundation evaluated each submission, and selected Scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership, and financial need. Scholars will go on to study in fields such as biology, engineering, computer science, fine arts, and political science.

These 60 Scholars join the 58 current Cooke Young Scholars who were selected earlier this year to continue to receive the Foundation's support. Together, both groups form the 2024 cohort of 118 Cooke College Scholars. A full list of the 2024 Cooke College Scholars, including the high schools and states they represent, can be found here .

