$46.3 Billion Worldwide Water Treatment Chemicals Industry to 2027: Featuring BASF, Ecolab, Solenis and Lonza Among Others

Water treatment refers to the process which is carried out for eliminating impurities from water and making it fit for industrial and domestic use. It is primarily divided into four basic processes, boiler water treatment, water purification, cooling water treatment and wastewater effluent treatment.

These processes assist in eliminating suspended solids, fungi, viruses, algae, bacteria and minerals present in the water. Some of the chemicals used in the water treatment process include algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, chlorine dioxide and soda ash. As the existing water supply is insufficient to fulfil the rising demand for safe and fresh water, water treatment chemicals are increasingly being used for purifying ground, sea, and industrial wastewater.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Drivers:

With growing population and rapid industrialization across both developed and emerging markets, the demand for fresh and useable water has been proliferating.

Moreover, the increasing requirement of clean water in power plants, oil and gas, metal and mining, pulp and paper, and chemical processing industries has increased the demand for water treatment chemicals. The limited availability of potable water has also given rise to the recycling of wastewater which is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

Apart from this, environmental concerns, stringent government regulations, increasing investment in the industrial sector, growing adoption of chemically treated water, and rising awareness among consumers about the adverse impacts of pollutants are augmenting the demand for water treatment chemicals across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.

