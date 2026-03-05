464 Italian Wine Ambassadors Worldwide and Counting: Inside the Gold Standard of Italian Wine Certification

Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) is proud to confirm that Guido Berlucchi & C. SpA, the premier Italian winery famous for creating the very first bottle of Franciacorta, will once again join the program as Educational Supporter for VIA Verona 2026. Continuing its longstanding commitment to wine education, Berlucchi will present the prestigious Franco Ziliani prize awarded to the Best Student of the course, recognizing excellence, dedication and academic achievement.

Cristina Ziliani, Vice President and Head of Public Relations at Berlucchi Franciacorta, commented: "We are pleased to renew our support for the Vinitaly International Academy, a project we hold particularly dear. We firmly believe that study and culture are indispensable foundations for generating innovation and progress. Once again this year, we will present the Franco Ziliani Prize to the best student of VIA Verona: an award dedicated to the pioneer of Franciacorta, designed to recognize the commitment, passion and expertise of the new generation of wine professionals, called to guide its future evolution."

Through this renewed partnership, Berlucchi reaffirms its support for the academic rigor and international vision that define VIA, contributing to the development of a new generation of highly qualified Ambassadors of Italian wine.

The Consortia supporting VIA Verona 2026

Once again, a distinguished group of Italian wine consortia will lead the educational program, delivering in-depth masterclasses and tastings that allow candidates to engage directly with the territories, denominations and production philosophies shaping Italian wine today.

The Consortia confirmed for the 2026 edition are:

Consorzio Vini Asolo Montello

Consorzio per la Tutela del Franciacorta

Consorzio Tutela Vino Custoza Doc

Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

Consorzio Tutela Vini Torgiano

Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco

Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg

Consorzio Tutela Vini Collio

Consorzio di Tutela Vini Doc Sicilia

Consorzio per la Tutela del Vino Bardolino Doc

Consorzio per la Tutela dei Vini Valpolicella

Together, they represent the diversity, complexity and excellence of Italian wine, offering students direct access to some of the country's most iconic denominations.

Roberta Bricolo, President of Consorzio Tutela Vino Custoza Doc, stated: "For a denomination such as Custoza Doc, supporting an ecosystem that forms Italian Wine Ambassadors and Experts means investing in credibility, dialogue with the trade and in a qualified global network capable of promoting Italian wine with precision and cultural awareness."

Paolo Bartoloni, President of Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco, added: "This partnership represents a cultural and strategic investment for us: we believe that knowledge is the first step toward building value, reputation and new opportunities for the entire territory of Montefalco."

Christian Marchesini, President of The Consorzio Tutela Vini Valpolicella, commented: "We firmly believe that knowledge creates value: informed experts become authoritative ambassadors and authoritative ambassadors strengthen and expand the global reputation of Valpolicella. Within this framework, the VIA masterclass offers a unique opportunity to engage with high-level professionals in a prestigious educational environment. It allows us to reinforce our role not only as producers of excellence, but as custodians and interpreters of a millenary winemaking heritage."

Giuseppe Figlioli, winemaker and board member of the Consorzio di Tutela Vini Sicilia Doc, commented: "The masterclass designed for Academy students offers an in-depth look at Sicilia Doc, told through the island's most representative native grape varieties, Nero d'Avola, Grillo and Lucido, alongside other lesser-known but equally significant indigenous grapes. The wines presented in the tasting showcase the richness of these varieties, the diversity of stylistic expressions and the evolution of a denomination that today stands not only at the heart of Italy's organic wine production, but also as a forward-looking laboratory of innovation and sustainability."

An international class preparing for Italian Wine Ambassadors certification

The 2026 flagship edition will welcome approximately 60 candidates representing over 30 countries across Asia, North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa and South America. These candidates include educators, importers, journalists, sommeliers, buyers and wine professionals committed to deepening their understanding of Italy's native grape varieties and regional identities, under the guidance of Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza and VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW.

For more information about the course, please visit our website at https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/.

