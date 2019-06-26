$47.89 Bn Print Label Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Print Label Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The print label market was valued at USD 37.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 47.89 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.11% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The rapid ascension of digital print technology has made the print labels market more sophisticated and increased the adoption of print labels globally. Their versatility and flexibility, combined with the high graphics standards are the key growth features.

Factors such as the increasing demand for manufactured goods and an upsurge in the disposable income of people worldwide will impel the prospects for market growth until the end of the forecast period.

Many organizations believe that print label is the perfect approach to attract a customer and gain huge traffic toward the brand. Digital technology has now started aiding the industry in making attractive label designs, to encourage potential consumers to make purchases. The integration of digital technology with the existing label printing technique is bound to bring a huge change to all the small-scale as well as large-scale sectors, improving the overall market.

Label printing however in harsh environments is a challenge for companies due to the lack of necessary labeling technology and associated costs. Nevertheless, as the market is evolving, with the advent of new printing technology, it is expected that this challenge will have a minor effect on the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

FMCG is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

The sectors considered under the scope of the FMCG vertical are food, beverage, cosmetics, and toiletry, among others. Labeling is an indispensable part of marketing, which impact and profoundly influences consumer buying behaviour. With the expanding pool of brand choices in the FMCG industry, brand managers and designers are searching for ways to attract customers.

Increasing demand for personal care products and food & beverage is expected to drive consumption of FMCG products. The increasing demand and revenue from food and beverage sector particularly are primarily driving the market.

The beverage industry is witnessing a growing trend of print labeling owing to personalization. Manufacturers are continually looking for new ways to present their products and create new identities for their brand. This demand forces new labeling technologies to develop and expand continuously.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population in the world. The Chinese economy has been growing rapidly from the turn of the century, government regulations allowing foreign firms to invest heavily, and the need for brand recognition among the large consumer-base has led advertising to reach a new high in the country.

is home to the largest population in the world. The Chinese economy has been growing rapidly from the turn of the century, government regulations allowing foreign firms to invest heavily, and the need for brand recognition among the large consumer-base has led advertising to reach a new high in the country. The major applications of print labels in the country include the cosmetics, food, and medical care sectors, which have significant demand, owing to the large population in the region.

China is a fast developing market, with the adoption of efficient and better-performing technologies to produce a higher quality of products has resulted in the print label market expanding quickly in future. With infrastructure development, the country is slowly shifting toward more sustainable methods, such as practices that support recycling. This is leading to a rise in the demand for products, such as liner-less labels, biodegradable face-stocks, and recyclable liners.

The print label market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products or by entering into strategic partnerships or acquisitions.

July 2018 - Fortis Solutions Group acquired Lewis Label Products Corporation, a manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging products. This acquisition has bolstered the company's product offerings to include shrink sleeves and allowed them to broaden their flexible packaging and pressure sensitive labeling capabilities.

