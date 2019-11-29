$475+ Million Optical Ceramics Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Ceramics market accounted for $134.88 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $476.89 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.



Growing usage in aerospace industry and increasing defence expenditure on advanced materials and technologies are the driving factors influence the market growth. However, huge cost of optical ceramics may hinder the growth of the market.



Optical ceramics may be defined as transparent polycrystalline materials that could be used in place of single crystal scintillators. The advantage of optical ceramics is the possibility of production of reasonably priced and large sized materials for large area detection. Optical ceramics are replacing glass, plastics and metals at a rapid pace and thus, catching the world's attention.



By Material, Sapphire segment has a growing prominence due to growing demand in medical applications, easy availability and presence of a large number of manufacturers of this material. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising manufacturing sector and low-cost labor in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polycrystalline Optical Ceramics

5.3 Monocrystalline Optical Ceramics



6 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminum Oxynitride

6.3 Ceramic Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

6.4 Spinel

6.5 Sapphire

6.6 Single-Crystal Aluminum Oxide

6.7 Phosphor

6.8 Other Materials



7 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passive Devices

7.2.1 Lamp Envelopes

7.2.2 Optical & Infrared Windows

7.2.3 Pigments

7.3 Active Devices

7.3.1 Computer Devices

7.3.2 Electro-optical Instruments

7.3.3 Lasers

7.3.4 Cathode Ray Tube



8 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace, Defense and Security

8.3 Optics & Optoelectronics

8.4 Consumer goods

8.5 Energy

8.6 Sensors and Instrumentation

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Mechanical/Chemical

8.9 Electronics & Semiconductors



9 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Ceramtec

11.2 Schott AG

11.3 Murata

11.4 Kyocera

11.5 Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing

11.6 II-VI Optical Systems

11.7 Surmet Corporation

11.8 Coorstek

11.9 Konoshima Chemicals

11.10 Saint-Gobain

11.11 Blasch Precision Ceramics

11.12 Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

11.13 Siccas

11.14 Cilas

11.15 Rayotek Scientific Inc.

11.16 Applied Ceramics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tocd2x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

