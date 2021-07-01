$48 Million Worldwide PMI Foams Industry to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PMI Foams Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam market should reach $65.8 million by 2026 from $48.0 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report will cover the PMI foam industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and on-going trends. It includes technological, economic and business considerations, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the PMI foam industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for industry segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and end-use industries. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, governments around the world are also taking measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The PMI foam market is further segmented based on its end-use industries: aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, and others.

The Report Includes

18 tables

An overview of the global market for PMI (polymethacrylimide) foams

Detailed description of PMI foam properties and its comparison with the other foam core material like PVC, SAN, and PUR, and coverage of types and applications of PMI foam

Highlights of the market potential for PMI foam and market share analysis of the regions, countries, types, end use industries, and on-going trends

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Polymethacrylimide foam provides superior performance in various aspects, such as designing, mechanical, process, the dielectric and green performance also. PMI foam core has better impact energy and load bearing capacity compared to PVC and Nomex honeycomb. By providing better load-bearing capacity it enables to the high damage tolerance of PMI foam core compared to others.

PMI foam is widely used in the aerospace industry to produce aircraft fuselage, wings, tail and floor components; helicopter blades, floors, fairings, doors, drip troughs, side vertical tails, engine hoods, etc.; and rocket fairings, low-temperature storage tanks, etc. In the aerospace and defense industry, Evonik's PMI foam core is used under the brand name Rohacell. Major aircraft manufacturers use PMI foam in its fuselage, wings and floors in various models such as A320, A340, A380, and other brand models including C-17, ATR 72 and C919. In helicopters' various applications, such as paddles, floors, fairings, hatches, water drips, side vertical tails, engine hoods and others, PMI foam core models include EC135, NH90, LE100 and many more.

The high cost of materials and processing are one of the biggest challenges facing the global PMI foam market and is one of the major reasons why the material has not been adopted by many other industries. PMI foam is primarily used in performance-driven application where cost is not a hindrance only the performance is very important for example, aerospace and defense, formula 1 racing cars, and now the emerging industry is medical.

In 2020, the aerospace and defense industry was severely hampered as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19. This resulted in a negative impact to growth rates in several countries. PMI foam was affected but the decline in 2020 was small compared to 2019. Applications are growing for uses in medical industry for X-ray tables, CT scan tables and in places where structural bending stiffness is required.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Expert Comments on the PMI Foam Core Market

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Origin of PMI Foam

PMI Foam Manufacturing

Comparison of Foam Core Sandwich Materials

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

SWOT Analysis of PMI Foam

Impact of COVID-19 on the PMI Foam Market

Chapter 4 PMI Foam Market by End-Use Industry

Introduction

Aerospace and Defense

List of Aerospace and Defense Companies Approved Rohacell Material for Usage

Companies Approved Evonik's Rohacell Foam Core to be Used in Aerospace and Defense Industry

Automotive

Companies Using PMI Foam in the Automotive Industry

Wind Energy and Others (Medical and Sporting Goods)

Companies Using PMI Foam in Wind Energy and Other Industries

Chapter 5 PMI Foam Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

PMI Foam Core Company Market Shares

Major Players in the Manufacturing Footprint of PMI Foam Core

Innovation, Expansions, and New Product Development by Major Players

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Baoding Meiwo Engineering Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Evonik

Hunan Rifeng Composite Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Sky Composites Co., Ltd.

Chapter 8 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ymotj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

