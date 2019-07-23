$498 Mn Basalt Fiber Markets - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Basalt Fiber - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Basalt Fiber market accounted for $159.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $498.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%
Factors such as rising demand among the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region in the automotive industry, rapid rise in government regulations and total population are fueling the market growth. However, lack of suppliers and rise in threat of substitute are hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand in the raw materials and innovations acts as growth opportunities for the market.
Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) reinforcing bars have recently introduced as an alternative to steel reinforcement for concrete structures and as external support for retrofitting of concrete structures. Basalt fiber has not been widely used, unlike Glass Fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) materials, Chopped basalt fibers have also been introduced as an additive to concrete mixes to produce fiber reinforced concrete (FRC).
Based on form, Continuous Basalt Fiber segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. As they offer higher strength than steel which makes them a preferred material in the construction industry. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow because of the increased industrial development in China. Manufacturers in China develop new technologies which focus on manufacturing low-cost continuous basalt fiber.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyn1pd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
