$498 Mn Basalt Fiber Markets - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

Global Basalt Fiber market accounted for $159.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $498.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%

Factors such as rising demand among the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region in the automotive industry, rapid rise in government regulations and total population are fueling the market growth. However, lack of suppliers and rise in threat of substitute are hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand in the raw materials and innovations acts as growth opportunities for the market.

Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) reinforcing bars have recently introduced as an alternative to steel reinforcement for concrete structures and as external support for retrofitting of concrete structures. Basalt fiber has not been widely used, unlike Glass Fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) materials, Chopped basalt fibers have also been introduced as an additive to concrete mixes to produce fiber reinforced concrete (FRC).

Based on form, Continuous Basalt Fiber segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. As they offer higher strength than steel which makes them a preferred material in the construction industry. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow because of the increased industrial development in China. Manufacturers in China develop new technologies which focus on manufacturing low-cost continuous basalt fiber.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mesh

5.3 Grids

5.4 Chopped Strands

5.5 Roving

5.6 Fabric

5.7 Other Products



6 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dicrete Basalt Fiber

6.3 Continuous Basalt Fiber

6.4 Yarns

6.5 Mats

6.6 Tapes

6.7 Ropes

6.8 Continuous Filaments

6.9 Other Forms



7 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non Composites

7.3 Composites

7.4 Other Types



8 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Die Blowing

8.3 Centrifugal Blowing

8.4 Centrifugal Multiroll



9 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hand Layup

9.3 Spray Gun

9.4 Pultrusion

9.5 Resin Moulding

9.6 Filament Winding

9.7 Compression Moulding

9.8 PrePregs

9.9 Resin Film Infusion (RFI)

9.10 Vaccum Infusion

9.11 Other Methods



10 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Walls and Foundations

10.3 Industrial Flooring

10.4 Concrete Reinforcement

10.5 Mesh Filters

10.6 Refractory Bricks and Blocks

10.7 Ship & Boats Building

10.8 Coastline Reinforcement

10.9 Wall Plugs

10.10 Shafts and Tunnels

10.11 Roads

10.12 Reinforcement for Sports Equipment

10.13 Insulator

10.14 Automotive Parts

10.15 Water Works

10.16 Transportation

10.17 Electrical & Electronics

10.18 Aerospace and Defense

10.19 Wind Energy

10.20 Chemical Industry

10.21 Oil and Gas Industry

10.22 Nautical Industry

10.23 Material Manufacturing Industries

10.24 Other Applications



11 Global Basalt Fiber Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Technobasalt-Invest LLC

13.2 Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. TD

13.3 Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co.

13.4 INCOTELOGY GmbH

13.5 Kamenny VEK

13.6 Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd

13.7 Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Industrial Co., Ltd

13.8 ISOMATEX S.A.

13.9 Nmg Composites Co., Ltd

13.10 Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology

13.11 Fiberbas Construction and Building Technologies

13.12 Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D Co., Ltd (GMV)

13.13 Russian Basalt

13.14 Jilin Province Huayang New Composite Material Co., Ltd.

13.15 Mafic SA



