49ers and Los Cabos Tourism Board Team Up for Community Day

The Iconic Football Franchise and Mexico's Top Luxury Travel Destination Team Up to Bring American Football Clinic to Local Youth Players

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LOS CABOS, Mexico, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Cabos Tourism Board, as part of a multi-year collaboration, announced the "Day with the 49ers" clinic, taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico on May 31, 2024. The initiative looks to continue strengthening Los Cabos' mission to bring growth and opportunities to the local community through tourism efforts. The "Day with the 49ers" will take place at the Bicentenario Stadium with 100 kids and young athletes from the Los Cabos community. This is the first effort of its type in Los Cabos, and participants will have the chance to train like the 49ers and meet featured guests.

The event will feature Patrick Willis, a legendary Hall of Fame player; Diana Flores, World Flag Football Champion and Los Cabos Brand Ambassador; and Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. Their combined expertise and leadership will provide unique insights and inspiration to the local community, creating an ideal environment for education and motivation.

"Through strategic partnerships with organizations that align with Los Cabos' wellness vision, we are not only enhancing our status as a destination that promotes wellbeing but showing that strategic partnerships can bring strong benefits to our local community," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Los Cabos is a place where athletes can come to recharge, heal, and find whatever their idea of wellness is. We are passionate about ensuring our efforts as a tourism board benefit the local community, which relies heavily on visitors. This clinic is a perfect example of how our efforts can bring truly unique and beneficial opportunities to the people who reside in this beautiful destination."

"We're thrilled to introduce our 49ers EDU curriculum to the Los Cabos community, blending STEAM education with the excitement of football," stated Brent Schoeb, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer of the San Francisco 49ers. "Expanding football's reach is important to us, so we're excited to grow the game while highlighting community development and enriching opportunities for those who call Los Cabos home."

The clinic underscores the Los Cabos Tourism Board's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, bringing together sports enthusiasts and families while offering enriching, health-positive experiences to all who visit its shores. Both the Los Cabos Tourism Board and San Francisco 49ers are excited for a day filled with learning and the spirit of competition, all set against the backdrop of beautiful Los Cabos.

This partnership between the 49ers and Los Cabos significantly contributes to Los Cabos' strategic objectives to boost tourist inflow and solidify its market position across the U.S., particularly benefiting from the San Francisco market. With an average of 26 direct flights a week from San Francisco, Los Cabos is just a convenient 3-hour flight away, making it a favorite destination for Bay Area residents. From January to March of this year, Los Cabos welcomed 41,350 tourists from San Francisco, marking a 35.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Currently, California accounts for 23.6% of Los Cabos' visitors. Los Cabos is honored to be a preferred destination for residents of such a distinguished state and city, thanks largely to our partnership with the 49ers.

About San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by the York family, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has eight conference championships and 22 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco over 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Los Cabos

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled between the Sierra de la Laguna Mountain range and coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts, dynamic wellness experiences and exquisite culinary offerings often regarded by many as some of the finest tourism offerings available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas and world-renowned sport fishing tournaments add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

