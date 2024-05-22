Los Cabos' Restaurants Top the MICHELIN Guide Mexico Selection 2024

13 Restaurants Across the Destination Recognized for Their Quality Gastronomic Offerings

LOS CABOS, Mexico, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Cabos has been recognized in the first-ever MICHELIN Guide for Mexico, which featured 13 restaurants across the destination, including one MICHELIN Star, two Green Stars, two Bib Gourmands and nine recommended restaurants. Los Cabos, which has been known for its unique gastronomic offering, was recognized for not only its fine dining, but also sustainable and affordable restaurants.

Flora's Field Kitchen - Flora Farms - Los Cabos

One restaurant in Los Cabos – Concina de Autor , located at Grand Velas Los Cabos and led by master chefs Sidney Schutte and Francisco Sixto – earned the prestigious MICHELIN Star. This recognition highlights the restaurant's use of quality ingredients, flavorful dishes, and consistent delivery.

Two restaurants in Los Cabos were presented with a MICHELIN Green Star, honoring their commitment to more sustainable gastronomy and a more ethical future. These include Flora's Field Kitchen , led by chef Rebecca Weitzman, and Acre , located at Acre Resort and led by chef Arturo Rivero. These restaurants showcased their endeavors to source local products from their own farms, feature producers and artisans, reduce waste and support their local communities.

Flora's Field Kitchen was additionally recognized with a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand, along with Metate , led by chef Abraham Tamez. These restaurants were rewarded for their commitment to offering foodies and travelers with exceptional gastronomic experiences at affordable prices.

"We are honored to have so many deserving restaurants in Los Cabos recognized in the first MICHELIN Guide Mexico," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Los Cabos' diverse landscape, natural ecosystems and unique location have positioned the destination as the largest producer of organic produce in Mexico. The destination's regenerative farming and sustainable fishing practices allow local restaurants and chefs to provide fresh caught seafood that is locally sourced and organic produce that inspires renowned chefs to turn gastronomy into a creative art and exceptional experience."

The complete list of restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide Mexico selection 2024 also recognized additional recommended restaurants in Los Cabos that can be enjoyed by all travelers visiting the destination, including the following:

Los Cabos offers delicious culinary options across the destination from Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo to the East Cape. Visitors can find authentic Mexican cuisine celebrating national traditions to unique specialties inspired by a mix of influences across the globe.

To learn more about Los Cabos' gastronomy and find its gastronomy guide, please visit visitloscabos.travel/gastronomy .

