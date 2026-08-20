49th Parallel Wealth Management Closes Out a Summer of Cross-Border Innovation -- Free Tools, an Audiobook, and a New App, With a Hardcover Edition on the Way

In the span of a few weeks, the fee-only advisory firm turned the ideas in founder Lucas Wennersten's retirement guide into a free suite of 13 planning tools, an audiobook, and a mobile app — with a hardcover edition of the book now in production.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 49th Parallel Wealth Management, a fee-only fiduciary firm built for households whose financial lives cross the Canada–U.S. border, capped a season of rapid product development this summer — turning the ideas in founder Lucas Wennersten's retirement guide into a free suite of calculators, an audiobook, and now a mobile app, with a hardcover edition of the book in production.

"A book can only sit on a shelf," said Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA, founder of 49th Parallel Wealth Management and author of Crossing the 49th Parallel. "We wanted the ideas in it to actually travel with people — in their ears on a flight south for the winter, in their hands as a free calculator, and now literally in their pocket every time they cross the border. That's what this summer was about."

From Page to Practice: What Shipped This Summer

July 24 — A free suite of cross-border planning tools launched, anchored by an OAS Clawback Calculator that shows Canadian retirees exactly how much Old Age Security the government will claw back — and how to reduce it. The suite has since grown to 13 no-sign-up tools covering RESP withdrawals, RRIF minimums, RRSP/TFSA/FHSA priority, the Canada–U.S. tax treaty, and more — all free at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools.

anchored by an OAS Clawback Calculator that shows Canadian retirees exactly how much Old Age Security the government will claw back — and how to reduce it. The suite has since grown to 13 no-sign-up tools covering RESP withdrawals, RRIF minimums, RRSP/TFSA/FHSA priority, the Canada–U.S. tax treaty, and more — all free at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools. August 11 — Crossing the 49th Parallel arrived as an audiobook on Audible, narrated by Mateus R. Gomes, bringing the firm's retirement guide to commuters, snowbirds, and listeners who'd rather absorb the material on a flight or a drive than a page.

on Audible, narrated by Mateus R. Gomes, bringing the firm's retirement guide to commuters, snowbirds, and listeners who'd rather absorb the material on a flight or a drive than a page. August 19 — Cross-Border Day Tracker launched as a standalone mobile app, taking the most-used tool from the free suite — a day-counter for the IRS Substantial Presence Test — and putting it in users' pockets, with no sign-up required and direct links to the underlying IRS and CRA rules.

Next: A Hardcover Edition

A hardcover edition of Crossing the 49th Parallel is now in production, featuring new cover art in the firm's "From the Desert to the Tundra" visual identity. A release date and purchase link will follow; in the meantime, the book remains available now in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook editions.

Everything, Still Free

Across every format, the philosophy hasn't changed: give people a clear, honest starting point before they need to hire anyone. The full toolkit remains free and available now:

Crossing the 49th Parallel — available now in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook editions on Amazon and Audible; hardcover coming soon.

available now in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook editions on Amazon and Audible; hardcover coming soon. 13 free cross-border planning tools — at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools, covering OAS, RESP, RRIF, RRSP/TFSA/FHSA, the tax treaty, and more.

at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools, covering OAS, RESP, RRIF, RRSP/TFSA/FHSA, the tax treaty, and more. Cross-Border Day Tracker — free on the App Store this week (search "49th Parallel: Day Tracker"), with an Android release following shortly, or download directly at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/day-tracker/.

About 49th Parallel Wealth Management

49th Parallel Wealth Management is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment adviser built for households whose financial lives cross the Canada–U.S. border. The firm coordinates investment management, financial planning, and cross-border tax preparation as a single relationship, so treaty benefits are claimed, double taxation is avoided, and nothing falls into the gap between two systems. Founded by Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA — author of Crossing the 49th Parallel — the firm serves clients from offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Media Contact

Shakorah Wennersten, Chief Operating Officer, 49th Parallel Wealth Management

[email protected] • Scottsdale, AZ: 480-520-7770 • Vancouver, BC: 647-670-1203

49thparallelwealthmanagement.com

Disclaimer: Crossing the 49th Parallel and the tools referenced provide general educational information only and are not tax, legal, or investment advice. 49th Parallel Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser; advisory services are offered only where the firm is registered or exempt. Cross-border rules change and outcomes depend on individual circumstances.

SOURCE Lucas Wennersten