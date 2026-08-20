49th Parallel Wealth Management Launches Cross-Border Day Tracker App to Help Snowbirds and Dual Residents Avoid Unintended U.S. Tax Residency

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 49th Parallel Wealth Management, a fee-only fiduciary firm serving clients who split their lives between the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of Cross-Border Day Tracker, a free mobile and desktop app now available for web download at https://49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/day-tracker/. Launching on the App Store this week as well as an Android version coming soon.

The app helps snowbirds, dual residents, and cross-border commuters track exactly how many days they spend in each country — and automatically calculates their standing against the IRS Substantial Presence Test, the rule that determines whether a non-citizen has crossed the threshold into U.S. tax residency.

"One miscounted trip can quietly trigger U.S. tax residency or put someone's provincial health coverage at risk," said Lucas Wennersten, of 49th Parallel Wealth Management. "We built this tool because we kept seeing clients rely on memory or scattered notes to track something with real financial consequences. Cross-Border Day Tracker puts that math in their pocket, backed by the actual government rules — not a guess."

Key features include:

Tap-to-log calendar — mark each day as a U.S. or Canada day in seconds





Automatic Substantial Presence Test math — weighting the current year, prior year, and year before per IRS rules





Year-by-year breakdown and a forward-looking "safe days" projection for the year ahead





Direct links to official government sources, including the IRS Substantial Presence Test page and CRA residency guidance, so users can verify the rules themselves





No account or sign-up required to use the core tracking tool

All data is entered and stored on the user's device. Nothing in the app constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice — a disclaimer to that effect appears on every screen, reinforcing that the app is a planning tool, not a substitute for professional guidance.

Cross-Border Day Tracker launches this week on the Apple App Store — search "49th Parallel: Day Tracker" — with an Android release following shortly on Google Play. It can also be downloaded for free directly at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/day-tracker/.

About 49th Parallel Wealth Management

49th Parallel Wealth Management is a fee-only, fiduciary financial advisory firm serving individuals and families living between the United States and Canada, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm specializes in cross-border financial planning, including tax residency, retirement account transfers, and investment management for clients navigating life across the 49th parallel.

Media Contact

Shakorah Wennersten

49th Parallel Wealth Management

[email protected]

480-520-7770

SOURCE Lucas Wennersten