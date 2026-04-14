4AIR Partners with the Western University to Support Contrail Research

4AIR announces new recipient of funding from its Platinum Level 4 Program focused on contrail research, expanding its research support

The project uses a network of 1,000+ cameras and AI to identify contrails and match them to active flights

This research will improve contrail forecast accuracy and enable expanded mitigation trials

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4AIR has expanded support under its Aviation Climate Fund to support the Global Meteor Network (GMN) Contrail Observation Project at the Western University in Ontario, Canada. This partnership will continue to expand academic research into contrail formation and atmospheric behavior with a leading research initiative.

The collaboration provides dedicated support for research using the GMN's network of meteor observation cameras for identifying and matching contrails to active flights. This network of more than 1,000 cameras is well tuned to identify both day and nighttime contrails, while using AI to identify and track the evolution of contrails. Contrails can be matched to specific flights, providing real-time insight into active contrail zones with better timeliness and resolution than satellites.

4AIR has created the only program to make supporting future research and sustainability solutions more accessible. Support for this contrail mitigation research comes through its Aviation Climate Fund, funded by support from customers who have opted into its Platinum Level 4 program. In addition to offsetting their full emissions and contrail impact, these operators are also using SAF and supporting research that is improving our understanding of contrail generation, evolution, and avoidance opportunities.

"We've been very impressed by the GMN's progress on leveraging its network to better understand and monitor contrail formation. This is contributing to improving our understanding of contrails and further reducing the uncertainty around their impact," said Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR. "Our Level 4 program uniquely provides the opportunity for operators, pilots, and flyers to support initiatives like this."

"Contrails are one of the least visible but potentially most influential parts of aviation's climate impact," said Denis Vida, Research Professor at Western University. "By observing them directly and at scale, we can move beyond assumptions and start building a clearer picture of when, where, and why they form."

"What this work enables is a shift from abstract modeling to real-world observation," said Luc Busquin, Head of Contrail Cast, a partner with the GMN. "That kind of visibility is essential if the industry wants to seriously explore ways to manage contrail impacts more effectively."

Supporting work like the Global Meteor Network Contrail Project helps strengthen the scientific foundation around how contrails form, provides near real-time and real-truth opportunities for contrail monitoring, which will be critical for advancing our ability to monitor and ultimately reduce aviation's impact from contrail formation.

About 4AIR:

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its innovative framework provides turnkey voluntary sustainability programs available by the hour, and its full-service compliance program helps set environmental regulatory obligations on autopilot. From verified carbon offsets and removals to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), contrail mitigation and new technologies, 4AIR has a framework in place to comprehensively support all pillars of aviation sustainability. For further details, visit www.4air.aero.

SOURCE 4AIR