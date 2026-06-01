4As Rebrands Coalition for Healthcare Communication to 4As Health as Part of Next Chapter Strategy

Move Expands Advocacy, Member Offerings and Mission to Support

the Future of Consumer-First Healthcare Communications

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4As, the leading U.S.-based advertising trade association serving more than 600 member agencies nationwide, today announced that its subsidiary, the Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC), will rebrand as 4As Health, effective immediately. 4As Health is a subsidiary of the 4As (American Association of Advertising Agencies), based in New York and led by Executive Director Jim Potter.

4As Health

Originally founded in 1993, the CHC has long championed the free flow of scientific and medical information and defended the right of healthcare professionals and the public to receive truthful, evidence-based communications. As 4As Health, the association will expand its role supporting agencies, marketers and healthcare industry communicators navigating a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape; one increasingly shaped by consumer decision-making, AI, data, personalization and growing expectations for transparent and accessible information.

The change reflects a broader transformation happening across the U.S. healthcare system. In 2025, U.S. healthcare spending reached $5.6 trillion, accounting for 18.5 percent of GDP. At the same time, agencies are navigating evolving regulatory expectations, including increased scrutiny of direct-to-consumer and healthcare provider prescription drug advertising, as well as increased focus on data privacy and AI in healthcare marketing.

"The healthcare market is at an inflection point. Bringing the CHC under the 4As brand as 4As Health underscores our commitment to both simplify our structure and champion credible, science-based communications," said Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of the 4As. "As part of our Next Chapter strategy, we are aligning our capabilities to deliver outcomes for our members. CHC has long worked closely with our government relations team, and this next phase deepens that alignment to better support agencies navigating policy, regulation and the complexity of healthcare."

Recent research highlights the urgency of that shift, with just 57% of Gen Z reporting trust in primary care physicians, compared to 85% of Boomers.1 Against this backdrop, healthcare communications are playing an increasingly critical role in helping people make informed decisions with greater confidence, understanding and trust.

"For more than 30 years, this organization has championed transparent, accurate and accessible healthcare information," said Brian Robinson, 4As Health Board Chair and Global Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Havas Health. "But the role of healthcare communications today extends far beyond awareness. We are entering an era of consumer-first healthcare, where people are expected to make increasingly complex decisions about their health, care and finances. The evolution to 4As Health reflects our ambition to help the industry meet that moment, advancing not only advocacy, but also trust, readiness and understanding."

Over the past year, the association has convened leaders across healthcare, marketing, media and policy to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping healthcare communications and public understanding. As 4As Health, the organization will continue expanding its role as both an industry advocate and a platform for collaboration, education and dialogue across the healthcare ecosystem.

As part of the transition, 4As Health will introduce expanded membership offerings and new programs designed to support both organizations deeply embedded in healthcare marketing and those looking to grow their presence in the sector. This includes a forthcoming Partner Member program for companies across the healthcare ecosystem, as well as an expanded 4As Expert Network connecting independent healthcare specialists with agencies and organizations seeking strategic expertise.

For more information, visit 4ashealth.org.

About 4As Health

4As Health is the leading advocacy voice of the healthcare marketing industry and a subsidiary of the 4As dedicated to advancing accurate, credible and accessible health information. Formerly the Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC) founded in 1993, 4As Health represents over 150 healthcare marketing, publishing and advertising technology companies to help navigate the sector's increasing policy and regulatory complexities, support high-quality healthcare communications, and promote the public's and healthcare professionals' access to truthful, evidence-based content.

About the 4As

The 4As was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4As includes the 4As Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; the 4As Foundation, which advocates for and connects rising talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry; and 4As Health, a subsidiary dedicated to advancing accurate, credible and accessible health information.

1 2025 US Healthcare Consumer Insights Survey. October 20, 2025. PwC.

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/health-industries/library/healthcare-consumer-insights-survey.html

Contact:

Bella Ingemi

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856-381-7909

SOURCE American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As)