4D Vision Gym Launches Two Revolutionary Patient Concussion Rehabilitation Platforms

New vision therapy programs ReBuilt and 4D Built for Life can help those living with Post-Concussion Syndrome and Persistent Post-Traumatic Vision Syndrome.

CROMWELL, Conn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4D Vision Gym today announced the launch of 4D ReBuilt, an online, self-guided program for those with Post-Concussion Syndrome, and the launch of 4D Built for Life, a home-based instruction program for patients with Persistent Post-Traumatic Vision Syndrome, offering improved rehabilitation options to those with mild to moderate brain injuries.

"Patients experiencing brain injuries with persisting symptoms will benefit from these platforms," Behavioral Optometrist, 4D Vision Gym Founder and Podcast Host, Dr. Juanita Collier said.

4D Vision Gym

Concussions are caused by excessive force to the head or body, disrupting the normal function of the brain and impacting the relationship between the eyes and the brain. Symptoms of a concussion can range from fatigue to fuzzy vision and headaches, to cognitive processing issues. With 4D Vision Gym Vision Therapy (VT), patients will breakdown and remediate vision issues, retrain their brain using visual processing techniques and apply what they learned through diagnoses and patient goals. Dr. Collier and her team are also experts in sports vision training, which when paired with concussion treatment, can help athletes get back to their teams and back to winning on the field.

4D ReBuilt is catered toward those living with Post-Concussion Syndrome, or those experiencing prolonged recovery after initial symptom onset. 4D Built for Life is ideal for patients whose injury was 2 months ago, or longer, with persistent symptoms.

In tandem with the program launch, Behavioral Optometrist Dr. Juanita Collier, MS, OD, FCOVD will announce the platforms on her podcast, It Could Be Your Eyes, to introduce listeners to Vision Therapy (VT)'s ability to retrain the eyes and brain to correct perceptual deficits that cause slow visual processing, brain pressure after cognitively or visually stimulating activities, light sensitivity and more.

"Our life-changing treatment plans are tailored to each individual patient, helping them get back to living without restrictions," Dr. Collier said.

About 4D Vision Gym

4D Vision Gym is a leading-edge Optometric Vision Therapy (OVT) practice that specializes in treating and empowering patients to overcome vision-related academic, athletic, and occupational challenges. Whether struggling with poor reading comprehension, low work productivity, or slow reaction time on the field, 4D Vision Gym's elite team of Board-Certified Optometric Vision Therapists works with each patient to develop an individualized Optometric Vision Therapy program to correct their specific vision issues. Patients can find helpful tips and tricks on the It Could Be Your Eyes podcast hosted by Dr. Juanita Collier. Visit www.4DVisionGym.com today to learn more and find 4D Vision Gym on Facebook and Instagram.

