4flow launches optaire: the AI-native platform built for end-to-end supply chain and logistics optimization

Unveiled at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2026, optaire enables leaders to overcome supply chains' greatest pain points for faster execution, cost savings and resilience

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4flow, a leading global provider of supply chain consulting, software and fourth-party logistics (4PL) services, today presented optaire, a modular, AI-native platform built for end-to-end supply chain and logistics optimization. Designed to help supply chain leaders overcome unprecedented challenges, optaire helps businesses respond faster to disruptions, cut costs and maintain service levels for lasting resilience.

"Geopolitical instability, high inflation and supply shortages are putting leaders under pressure to create flexible and resilient supply chains," said Kai Althoff, CEO of 4flow. "But fragmented systems create siloed, reactive decisions that slow down logistics, squeeze margins and create service failures. With optaire, businesses can continuously detect risks and model decisions to determine the best course of action and execute in real time. As a result, supply chain and logistics performance strengthen every day."

While conventional platforms optimize in cycles, optaire continuously uncovers disruptions, creates alternative plans and acts quickly through its AI-native architecture that embeds intelligence into every workflow across logistics, network and risk and disruption management. A shared data ontology enables the entire platform to operate from one consistent view of reality, turning data into better real-time decisions that reduce logistics costs, improve On-Time In-Full (OTIF) commitments and decrease time to resolution.

"Leaders can't afford to wait for the next planning cycle when disruption is happening now," said Natalia Andreyeva, Vice President of 4flow. "optaire gives them the ability to see what's happening, understand the tradeoffs and act — in real time. That's what it takes to protect margins, hit service targets and build a supply chain that holds up under pressure."

optaire is modular by design. Organizations can leverage the platform where their pain is greatest, prove value quickly and scale with confidence. Its AI fabric is open to extension, allowing teams to build custom modules for their most complex and specific challenges — all without losing the shared intelligence that runs across the platform. Combined with seamless integration into existing ERP, APS, TMS and WMS systems, optaire activates what organizations already have and empowers their teams to move from reactive firefighting to confident, continuous execution.

With optaire, 4flow gives supply chain leaders the platform to stop reacting and start leading under any conditions. Following its launch at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2026, optaire by 4flow will be rolled out globally across industries.

For more information, visit www.4flow.com/optaire.

About 4flow

4flow is a leading global provider of fourth-party logistics (4PL) services, supply chain consulting and software. With its integrated business model, 4flow is a trusted partner for supply chain optimization and digital transformation. Founded in 2000, 4flow operates from over 20 offices worldwide, with a global team of more than 1400 members, spanning Europe, Asia, North and South America. For more information, please visit www.4flow.com.

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SOURCE 4flow