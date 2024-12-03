4MOMS® LAUNCHES NEW BIRCH COLLECTION FOR THE MAMAROO BABY SWING AND BREEZE PLUS PLAYARD

Inspired by Nature, This Calming Color Complements Classic Decor

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4moms ®, the makers of innovative baby gear, today introduced the 4moms Birch Collection – a brand-new muted tone that is now available on the MamaRoo Baby Swing and Breeze Plus Playard. Birch is the natural choice for parents who are looking for classic and calming colors to complement their home. Starting today, 4moms customers can purchase the new collection exclusively at 4moms.com, Babylist, Amazon, Target and specialty retailers.

The Birch Collection includes:

4moms Breeze Plus Playard and MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing in Birch

4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing

The multi-motion baby swing that more than 2 million consumers have come to know and love. Inspired by parents and caregivers, the MamaRoo's motions mimic parents' natural rhythms and movements. SRP: $269.99.

4moms Breeze Plus Playard

With its "one push open, one pull close" functionality, this thoughtfully designed combination playard, bassinet, and flip changer is the ultimate in flexibility when it comes to baby care. SRP: $299.99.

"The 4moms Birch Collection is available on the same must-have MamaRoo Baby Swing and Breeze Plus Playard that millions of consumers have come to know and love, but now in a classic and calming natural tone that will complement anyone's home," explains Gary Waters, 4moms CEO.

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing® that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when comforting their babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms® Connect High Chair®, which uses magnetic technology to make mealtime easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at Amazon , Best Buy , Target , Walmart , select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

