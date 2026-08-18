4Pines Fund Services Appoints Brian Sciortino as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran operations executive joins leadership team as firm continues to scale its technology-driven fund administration platform and client service model

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services today announced the appointment of Brian Sciortino as Chief Operating Officer, strengthening the firm's leadership team as it continues to expand its fund administration platform, client service capabilities, and operational infrastructure.

Sciortino brings nearly three decades of leadership experience overseeing large-scale operations. Throughout his career, he has led complex service organizations responsible for claims administration, customer operations, enrollment and billing, implementation, quality assurance, vendor management, and shared services. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Versant Health following a 27-year career at MetLife, where he held leadership roles with responsibility for large operational teams serving millions of customers nationwide.

The appointment comes as 4Pines continues to invest in the operational and technology infrastructure supporting its growing client base of private equity, venture capital, and alternative investment firms. The firm recently introduced the next generation of C2P, its proprietary client collaboration and workflow platform, providing clients with real-time visibility into fund administration processes, communications, approvals, reporting, and operational execution.

"Brian has spent his career building and leading organizations where operational excellence is a bedrock requirement," said Mike Trinkaus, Chief Executive Officer of 4Pines Fund Services. "As we continue to grow, our clients expect us to deliver on our reputation for responsiveness, transparency, and consistency regardless of scale. Brian's experience managing large operational environments, driving process improvement, and developing high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand while maintaining the service standards our clients rely on."

Sciortino has overseen organizations comprising more than 1,300 internal professionals and hundreds of third-party service personnel across domestic and global operations. His experience spans customer experience, operational transformation, process optimization, quality management, and scalable service delivery.

"From my first conversations with the leadership team, it was clear that 4Pines is approaching fund administration differently," said Sciortino. "The firm's commitment to transparency, partnership, and shared process aligns closely with what I have always believed strong operations should deliver. Clients increasingly want visibility, accountability, and operational partners that can grow alongside them. 4Pines has built both the platform and the culture to deliver that, and I look forward to helping the firm continue its next phase of growth."

As Chief Operating Officer, Sciortino will oversee operational strategy and execution across the organization, helping ensure that the firm's people, processes, and technology continue to scale in support of client growth and increasingly complex operational requirements.

"Fund administration is undergoing a period of significant change," said Trinkaus. "Managers are demanding greater transparency, more sophisticated reporting, and deeper operational partnership from their service providers. We believe the future belongs to firms that can combine exceptional people, disciplined processes, and purpose-built technology. Brian's leadership will help us continue executing against that vision."

About 4Pines Fund Services

4Pines Fund Services is an employee-owned fund administrator providing fund accounting, operational support, and technology-driven administration to private equity, venture capital, and alternative investment firms. The firm operates as a genuine partner to its clients, 100% U.S.-based, debt-free, and built around a model of transparency and shared process. C2P is 4Pines' proprietary client collaboration platform and the operating foundation of every client relationship the firm manages.

Press Contact: Nicole Katzin, [email protected]

SOURCE 4Pines Fund Services