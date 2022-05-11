4PL Logistics Markets Share Projected to Reach USD 89.95 Billion by 2030, at 7.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "4PL Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, Industry Innovator Model), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global 4PL logistics market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 49.84 billion in 2021 to reach USD 89.95 billion by 2030.

What is 4PL (Fourth Party) Logistics? How Big is 4PL (Fourth Party) Logistics Market?

Report Overview

4PL, also known as fourth-party logistics, is a logistics model where a business outsources its organization and entire supply chain management and logistics o the final destination. 4PL logistics is the most efficient form of outsourcing and has been gaining major popularity in past few years due to its expanded network, and connections. The process involves assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring resources for the client.

4PL offers more advantages as compared to 3PL. for instance, 4PL provides better results when use for medium-to-large businesses. It can also handle a single point of contact for its operations. It can manage all operations within the supply chain network while 3PL only handles logistics operations. Other advantages of fourth-party logistics include better customer services, reduction in overall operating cost, and more flexibility.

Industry Development

July 2020 – 4PX Express, one of China's leading logistics service providers, has launched the 4PX Sino-French air express service. The service provides time-sensitive parcel forwarding services to the Chinese community in France and Chinese students studying in the country.

Key Queries Answered by The Report:

Who are the key companies in the market space?

What are the key factors driving the global 4PL logistics market?

What will the market development pace of the 4PL logistics market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth during the projected period?

What are the major application areas and product types that can expect huge demand in the forecast period?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the 4PL logistics market?

Top Companies in the Global Market Are:

4PL Group

4PL Insights

Accenture Consulting

Allyn International Services Inc.

C.H Robinson Worldwide Ltd.

CEVA Logistics

DAMCO

DB Schenker

Deloitte

Deutsche Post AG

GEFCO Group

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

Logistics Plus Inc.

Panalpina World Transport

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc

4PL Logistics Market: Driving Factors

The global 4PL logistics market is experiencing faster growth due to the growing demand for easy supply chain procedures from global manufacturers and distributors. The increasing requirement for an economic and effective management system provided by fourth-party logistics fuels the market growth. Increasing demand for inbound logistic services in the manufacturing industry is further boosting the market growth. Major e-commerce companies are delivering distribution services for small and large products which require fourth-party logistic companies, thus fueling their demand.

Moreover, the presence of a significant number of players in each country is expected to accelerate the market growth. In addition, increasing research activities, product developments, investments, and technological innovations are further supporting the growth of the global 4PL logistics market. The increasing growth of the consumer electronics market is encouraging consumer electronics manufacturers to invest in fourth-party logistics vendor organizations. This factor is anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast years.

The growing demand for the inbound logistic services majorly by the manufacturing industry, coupled with the rising need for the easy logistics procedure from distributors and producers, are the chief impelling factors for the market growth. Additionally, various organizations are presenting enhanced customer service, flexibility, and overall operating cost, which, in turn, promotes organizations to opt for supply chain vendors.

4PL Logistics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 89.95 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 49.84 billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players 4PL Group, 4PL Insights, Accenture Consulting, Allyn International Services, Inc., C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd., CEVA Logistics, DAMCO, DB Schenker, Deloitte, Deutsche Post AG, GEFCO Group, Global4PL Supply Chain Services, Logistics Plus Inc., Panalpina World Transport, United Parcel Service, Inc., and XPO Logistics, Inc. Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

The 4PL supply chain is gaining huge traction across various industries owing to it offering easy supply chain procedures to the companies. The exponential growth of the electronic industries is propelling the industry growth. Consumer electronics manufacturers are more inclined to invest in fourth-party supply chains to offer their customers doorstep delivery services.

4PL Logistics Market: Segmentation

Based on the global market is segmented into a synergy plus operating model, solution integrator model, and industry innovator model. The solution integrator model segment witnessed the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail, and Others. The retail segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the projected period.

Geographic Overview: 4PL Logistics Market

On the geographical front, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific held the largest industry shares in the global market in 2021 owing to the growing prevalence of e-commerce across emerging counties such as South Korea, India, Japan, and China. The growing demand for a fourth-party supply chain from various e-commerce manufacturers is expected to fuel the growth of the 4PL logistics market. APL Logistics, Yusen Logistics, and Nippon express are some of the major providers of these services located in the region. In addition, the increasing growth of the end-user sector in the Asia Pacific, such as consumer electronics, automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, and others is supporting the industry's growth.

Moreover, North America is expected to experience a progressive growth rate during the forecasting years due to the availability of a significant number of corporate firms. Also, the increasing demand for inbound logistic services from the various manufacturers is estimated to create huge market growth opportunities.

4PL Logistics Market: By Type Outlook

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

4PL Logistics Market: By End-User Outlook

Aerospace &Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Healthcare

Retail

Others

SOURCE Polaris Market Research