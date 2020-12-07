4th Largest Bank in Europe, 12th Largest in the World--Santander Bank Chooses Insider to Drive Individualized Omnichannel Experiences & Loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing the uptick in all-digital banking and the rise of contactless interactions, Santander Bank partnered with Insider to bring their customers one-to-one omnichannel experiences.

Santander will use Insider's robust personalization capabilities to attract, engage, and convert new customers to drive the number of applications for their financial products and services. Insider's AI-enhanced one-to-one multichannel marketing tools will enable marketers to deliver tailored, relevant, and loyalty-inspiring customer journeys.

Insider's Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps marketers drive individualized customer journeys and growth with advanced micro-segmentation capabilities without the need for lengthy or complicated integrations or an over-dependence on time-strapped IT teams.



The AI-enhanced platform powers intelligent, omnichannel personalization for more than 800 brands, including UNIQLO, Decathlon , Samsung , Toyota , Carrefour , MediaMarkt , Estée Lauder, Adidas, Levi's, Puma , GAP, Virgin , AVIS, Marks & Spencer , Avon , Nissan , BBVA , IKEA , and CNN .

"UK, Europe, LATAM, and beyond we are ready to walk with Santander Bank to transform online banking one experience at a time. We are excited for the growth journey ahead and already put bold plans into motion, " said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-founder of Insider.

The banking and financial services institution can also target customers even more effectively with boundaryless personalization on offline channels using underutilized tactics and emerging messaging channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Business API that the Insider platform offers. Together, Santander and Insider will break down the barriers to creating a unified customer experience across all channels.

About Insider

Insider is a SaaS company with a unique approach to multichannel experience orchestration that recently announced its $32 Million Series C funding round , led by Riverwood Capital and joined by Sequoia, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider has been featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 15 quarters in a row. CrunchBase ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside of the US.

Insider has 25 offices including London, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Indianapolis, New York, São Paulo‎, Helsinki, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.

