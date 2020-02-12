4WEB Medical Achieves Record Revenue in 2019

"With investments in product development, clinical research, and procedural based solutions, 4WEB continues to drive the adoption of its proprietary Truss Implant Technology™. In 2019, we achieved a 50% increase in cases, surgeon users, and revenue for our Total Lateral Solution," said Jim Bruty, Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Our growth in the lateral market, coupled with the successful launch of the stand-alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, fueled the record fourth-quarter performance."

4WEB Medical offers a complete line of titanium fusion implants for both spine and extremities. Under normal loading conditions, the truss implant design transfers strain to adjacent cellular material stimulating a mechanobiologic response.

Vice President of US Spine Sales, Geoff Bigos, added, "We are excited with our 2019 performance in a very competitive market. With salesforce expansion, the introduction of new truss technologies, and further global expansion into new markets, we anticipate further significant growth in 2020."

In 2020, 4WEB plans to launch several new products, including anterior and lateral lumbar stand-alone implants as well as an ankle fusion and hammertoe solution.

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an implant device company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough, along with cutting-edge 3D printing technology, to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Cervical Spine Truss System - Stand Alone™, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, the Lateral Spine Truss System™, and the Osteotomy Truss System™. 4WEB is actively developing truss implant designs for knee, hip, trauma, and patient-specific orthopedic procedures.

For more information about 4WEB Medical, 4WEB's Truss Implant Technology please visit www.4WEBMedical.com .

