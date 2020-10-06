4WEB Medical Announces Launch of Stand-Alone Anterior Lumbar Spine Truss System

Dr. Lynch commented, "The addition of integrated screws to the implant allows for an ALIF procedure that eliminates the need for supplemental fixation or plating. This, coupled with all of the advantages provided by 4WEB's proprietary truss technology, results in not only a cost savings, but also a quicker and more minimally invasive procedure that improves patient safety, and enhances clinical outcomes."

The ASTS-SA is a complete, zero-profile stand-alone construct. The implant features an integrated interface for three fixation screws while maintaining the open architecture and fundamental benefits inherent to the truss design. The device also includes dual single-step locking mechanisms that prevent screw backout, increasing surgeon confidence and improving procedural efficiency. The product line is available in multiple footprints, lordotic angles, and heights to accommodate varying patient anatomy.



Consistent with 4WEB's existing product portfolio, the ASTS-SA has an Advanced Structural Design that incorporates the company's proprietary Truss Implant Technology™. Under normal loading conditions, the struts in the truss implant transfer strain to adjacent cellular material which stimulates a mechanobiologic response in the form of increased osteogenic gene expression that can be beneficial to the healing process.



"The launch of the stand-alone anterior interbody implant is a significant milestone for 4WEB and is the latest example of the company's continued commitment to invest in product development, clinical research, and procedural based solutions. We are excited to provide this best in class procedural solution and anticipate that this product will drive considerable revenue growth for the company." said Tasha White, Vice President of Marketing for 4WEB Medical.



About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the 1st 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology.

The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand-Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand-Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, the Lateral Spine Truss System™, the Osteotomy Truss System™, and the Hammertoe Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.



