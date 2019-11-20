4WEB Medical Announces Launch of Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System

The CSTS-SA implants incorporate an Advanced Structural Design comprised of the company's proprietary Truss Implant Technology. Since receiving 510(k) clearance in August, the system has been utilized in multiple surgeries, contributing significant revenue growth that is expected to continue into 2020.

Tasha White, 4WEB's Director of Marketing said, "CSTS-SA is the latest product offering showing our continued commitment to innovative solutions that improve clinical outcomes. Recently completed studies show the hierarchical surface roughness of the Truss Implant Technology drives osteogenic cell differentiation. Combined with the mechanobiologic properties of the truss structure, the osteogenic gene expression is better optimized than competitive devices."

CSTS-SA is a complete, zero-profile, construct solution that eliminates the need for traditional plate and screw fixation. The device also features an easy-to-use single-step locking mechanism, increasing surgeon confidence and improving procedural efficiency.

Brad Prybis, MD, spine surgeon at Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic commented, "I am a firm believer in the 3D printed truss design of the implants which stimulates bone growth. With the ability to stabilize the interbody in a stand-alone style with cephalad and caudally directed screws, I feel very confident in its ability to provide a successful outcome for my cervical patients."

The CSTS-SA is the one of many products planned to be released in the next year that supports 4WEB Medical's growth strategy with investments in product development, clinical research and procedural based solutions.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical is an implant device company founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough along with cutting-edge 3D printing technology to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System, the Cervical Spine Truss System - Stand Alone, the Anterior Spine Truss System, the Posterior Spine Truss System, the Lateral Spine Truss System and the Osteotomy Truss System. 4WEB is actively developing truss implant designs for knee, hip, trauma and patient specific orthopedic procedures.

For more information about 4WEB Medical, 4WEB's Truss Implant Technology please visit www.4WEBMedical.com.

SOURCE 4WEB Medical

Related Links

http://www.4webmedical.com

