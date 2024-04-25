4WEB Medical Announces Regulatory Clearance of its Anterior Spine Truss System with Anchor Fixation

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary Truss Implant Technology™, announced that it received regulatory clearance to market the newest addition to the company's anterior lumbar implant portfolio, the Anterior Spine Truss System with Anchor Fixation (ASTS-AF).

4WEB's current anterior lumbar implant offering includes a traditional interbody with the option of an integrated plate and a stand-alone interbody with screw fixation. This regulatory clearance expands the portfolio with the ability to deliver anchor fixation through a less invasive surgical approach than traditional integrated spacers. Anchor fixation facilitates easier implantation with challenging patient anatomy, provides comparable mechanical stability to traditional stand-alone ALIF systems with screw fixation, and allows multiple options for securing the interbody to the vertebrae.

Geoff Bigos, Vice President of 4WEB Medical's Spine Division commented, "Adding anchor fixation to 4WEB's existing product offering will allow the company access to a new market segment, providing opportunity for growth."

In addition to the ASTS-AF, the company also plans to expand its overall portfolio with additional products focused on expandable, SI joint and patient matched spine implants. With this portfolio expansion and future product development, 4WEB continues to establish itself as a leader in the interbody fusion marketplace.

The company will be showcasing the new product offering at the ISASS meeting being held in Miami April 25-27.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the 1st 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™ and the Lateral Spine Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing patient specific solutions for tumor, trauma, and limb salvage procedure.

