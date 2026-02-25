4WEB Medical Receives 510(k) Clearance to Market its New SI Joint Truss System™

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary TRUSS Implant Technology™, announced that it has received 510(k) clearance to market its SI Joint Truss System™.

4WEB SI Joint Truss System™

4WEB's SI Joint Truss System is indicated for fusion of the sacroiliac joint for sacroiliac joint dysfunction including sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. The newest addition to 4WEB's product portfolio consists of two initial designs: one, a fully threaded SI fusion device and a second design incorporating a lag feature. Each configuration will be provided in three diameters with varying lengths to accommodate the patient's anatomy.

"Receiving regulatory clearance of the SI Joint Truss System provides 4WEB the opportunity to expand our portfolio into a high-growth market. Our goal will be to improve SI joint procedural outcomes by utilizing 4WEB's proprietary Truss Implant Technology. We expect this to be our fastest growing product line to date," said Gregg Albano, Senior Vice President of Sales, 4WEB's Spine Division.

Companies across the industry invested significant time and resources educating and training surgeons on SI Joint pain and treatment options, which laid the groundwork for this continually growing market. The number of end users already capable of performing SI joint fusion procedures provides 4WEB a very low barrier to entry. The company believes the market is ripe for it to take significant share by improving the SI joint clinical solution with a new, best-in-class fusion technology, and that surgeons, who are already familiar with the surgical technique, will shift their focus to implants with Advanced Structural Designs.

Jessee Hunt, Founder and CEO of 4WEB commented, "With years of research and development around Truss Implant Technology, our most recent study out of UPENN McKay Orthopaedic Research Laboratory demonstrates that the truss architecture converts physiologic load into therapeutic strain at the surgical site, amplifying osteogenic activity. This therapeutic effect provides ongoing support while biologic fusion takes place."

Mr. Hunt continued, "It should be obvious that when a surgeon is provided a choice between a legacy implant with static features or a new technology - a therapeutic implant that supports the fusion process, they will choose the therapeutic option for their patients. 4WEB's Truss Implant Technology is that therapeutic option."

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas, is an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary TRUSS Implant Technology™. 4WEB Medical was the first company to receive 510(k) clearance for an implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The company's platform technology consists of truss-based implants that are designed to convert physiologic load into therapeutic strain at the surgical site, which amplifies osteogenic activity in local osteo-biologic material providing ongoing support while biologic fusion takes place. The company's proprietary designs have been used to produce a complete offering of interbody implants for the cervical and lumbar spine. The company also provides custom implant design and manufacturing services that address patient specific needs related to critical size defects attributed to tumor, trauma and revision procedures.

SOURCE 4WEB Medical