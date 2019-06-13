4WEB Medical Secures Funding to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Development

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic device company focused on developing innovative implants utilizing its proprietary Truss Implant TechnologyTM, announced today that it has closed a substantial round of financing with SWK Holdings Corporation, a Dallas, Texas life science specialty finance company. The company will use the funds to accelerate growth over the next five years with investments in product development, procedural based solutions and clinical research.

Jessee Hunt, CEO of 4WEB Medical said, "Our new partnership with SWK Holdings allows us to enter into our next phase of growth and development. Over the past five years 4WEB has been focused on educating the medical device industry on improvements to implant technology derived from Advanced Structural Designs that are made possible by additive manufacturing. Now that the surgeon community has adopted these concepts, we will be focusing on what's next – fully characterizing the benefits that Truss Implant Technology ™ and Mechanobiology have on clinical outcomes."

4WEB Medical has transformed the orthopedic implant industry by driving the utilization of implants with Advanced Structural Designs. 4WEB was the first company to receive 510K clearance to market a spine interbody fusion device manufactured with 3D printing technology. Since that time over 40,000 of its devices have been implanted globally.

Winston Black, CEO of SWK Holdings commented, "SWK has evaluated many orthopedic medical device companies that are focused on improving patient outcomes following spine fusion surgery. 4WEB is uniquely differentiated from its peers, demonstrating through fusion studies that its Truss Implant TechnologyTM accelerates the healing process. We are thrilled to partner with 4WEB and help drive this technology into its next phase of growth and development."

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical is an orthopedic implant device company founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas. The company's proprietary truss implant platform utilizes mechanobiology to actively participate in the healing process. Under load, the implants deliver strain to adjacent cellular material, stimulating osteogenic activity1. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes Cervical, Anterior, Posterior and Lateral Spine Truss Systems, as well as the Osteotomy Truss System and custom implant services for extremity, tumor and trauma procedures. To learn more about 4WEB Medical's Truss Implant Technology™ visit www.4webmedical.com.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the company's website www.swkhold.com.

Torreya Partners served as financial advisor to 4WEB in conjunction with this transaction.

