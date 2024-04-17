5.06% CAGR to be Recorded in Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market between 2022 and 2027

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rack and pinion steering system market is estimated to witness substantial expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. This surge is expected to elevate the market size by a remarkable USD 5.25 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market 2023-2027

Driving Forces:

The momentum behind this growth is propelled by several factors. Chief among them is the increasing adoption of electric power steering (EPS), which enhances driver safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. EPS, with its motor mounted on the rack and pinion-type steering gear, diverts power from the engine, thereby improving fuel efficiency. This trend, particularly prominent in passenger cars, is driving the demand for rack and pinion steering systems.

Trending Innovations:

Moreover, the market is witnessing a notable trend towards steer-by-wire systems, revolutionizing vehicle steering by eliminating mechanical connections between steering gears and wheels. This innovative approach not only enhances vehicle performance and fuel efficiency but also promises cost savings in manufacturing and operation. The integration of steer-by-wire systems with rack and pinion steering gears heralds a new era of efficiency and innovation in the automotive sector.

Challenges Ahead:

However, amidst this growth trajectory, challenges loom, primarily stemming from the rising cost of raw materials, particularly aluminum, used in vehicle components. Manufacturers are grappling with the need to balance weight reduction for improved fuel efficiency while managing escalating material costs. Government sanctions on aluminum suppliers further exacerbate this challenge, posing a potential threat to the market's expansion.

Market Dynamics:

The market report delves into extensive segmentation, covering applications (passenger car and commercial vehicle), types (electronic, electro-hydraulic, hydraulic, and manual), and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). It provides a comprehensive analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges, offering valuable insights for companies to refine their strategies and gain a competitive edge.

Regional Insights:

Among regions, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerges as a key contributor, projected to account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report attributes this growth to regional trends and drivers, highlighting the region's pivotal role in shaping the market landscape.

Key Players:

In the competitive landscape of the Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market, companies are leveraging strategic alliances, partnerships, and product/service launches to enhance their market presence. Leading players such as BorgWarner Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., and others are at the forefront of innovation, driving the market forward.

Conclusion:

With technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences, the Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market is witnessing a paradigm shift. From the increasing adoption of EPS to the emergence of steer-by-wire systems, the industry is poised for transformative growth. However, challenges such as raw material costs underscore the need for innovation and strategic maneuvering. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the market is set to revolutionize the driving experience worldwide.

Analyst Review

The automotive rack and pinion steering system market is witnessing a transformative phase, driven by advancements in electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving controls, and innovative technologies like Steer by Wire (SbW). This evolution is not only reshaping passenger vehicles but also extending its influence to commercial vehicles and construction machinery.

Leading players like Schaeffler and Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH are spearheading research and development programs to enhance steering efficiency and control technology. Intelligent Rear Wheel Steering (iRWS) is among the innovative technologies being integrated into vehicles like the Q50 model variant, promising smooth driving experiences and improved vehicle handling.

In the realm of electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for electrically assisted steering systems is surging. OEMs are increasingly incorporating fully electric power steering (EPS) and electric power hydraulic steering (EPHS) to ensure effective vehicle control and comfortable driving. These systems not only contribute to smoother maneuverability but also align with the growing emphasis on environmental safety.

The rack and pinion mechanism remains a cornerstone in modern automotive steering systems, offering precise and responsive vehicle handling. It serves as a non-replaceable component in both manual steering and electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS) setups, catering to diverse segments including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

As the motor industry witnesses an increase in demand for automobiles, fueled by rising consumer disposable income and government incentives for electric vehicles, the adoption of rack and pinion steering systems is poised for significant growth. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are ramping up production to meet this surge in demand, driving the sales of vehicles equipped with advanced steering technologies.

Moreover, the introduction of power steering systems has revolutionized the driving experience, offering enhanced comfort and precise vehicle control. This has garnered attention not only from consumers but also from national and municipal governments, which are keen on promoting fuel-efficient vehicles and ensuring environmental safety.

In conclusion, the automotive rack and pinion steering system market is witnessing a paradigm shift driven by technological innovations, increased vehicle production, and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. As OEMs continue to invest in research and development, the market is poised for further expansion, offering promising opportunities for players across the automotive ecosystem.

Market Overview

The automotive rack and pinion steering system market is experiencing a dynamic shift, driven by advancements in passenger vehicles, particularly electric and autonomous models. With a focus on enhancing driving controls and safety, manufacturers are integrating advanced braking systems and pollution control mechanisms. Electrically assisted steering systems such as Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS), Electric Power Hydraulic Steering (EPHS), and Fully Electric Power Steering (EPS) are gaining prominence for their efficiency and precision. Research and development programs further propel innovation, aiming to refine steering responsiveness and optimize energy usage. As the automotive industry evolves towards electrification and automation, the rack and pinion steering system segment plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of driving experiences and vehicle dynamics.

