$5.4 Bn Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Opportunities 2019-2027

The metal additive manufacturing industry is estimated to generate $1.4 billion in revenues in 2019, growing to $5.4 billion by 2027.

This report identifies and quantifies the applications, opportunities, and notable manufacturers of Compact Industrial Metal Printers within the 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing industry.

Within this industry is a relatively new sub-segment of metal printers that introduces a more accessible price-point and shorter learning curve, while still offering industrial-level production and quality. We've identified this sub-segment as Compact Industrial Metal AM Printers and it addresses a significant hole in the marketplace and creates a lower-level entry point for new industrial users of metal 3D printing technology.

The report includes:

The definition and market requirements for Compact Industrial Metal AM Printers.

The applications within any given product lifecycle as well as within the primary industrial verticals, such as automotive, medical & dental, and general manufacturing.

A general overview of the hardware technologies, with things to consider and the pros and cons of each.

A detailed review of each of the current notable manufacturers of Compact Industrial Metal AM Printers.

A detailed analysis of the current state of the Compact Industrial Metal AM Printers market and forecasts through 2027, to include analyses of revenues, installations and market share by market, technology, and manufacturer.

A discussion on cost of ownership of the various technologies, primary developments for consideration, and obstacles to adoption.

People that might this report useful include:

Machine shops looking to invest in metal 3D printing/additive manufacturing technology.

Companies looking to acquire up & coming metal 3D printing hardware technology companies.

Manufacturers who already own plastic 3D printing hardware and are looking to add metal 3D printing to their portfolio.

Entrepreneurial hardware companies looking for opportunities within the fast-growing metal 3D printing market.

Service bureaus looking to expand on their existing capabilities with lower cost, high-quality printing metal printing.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background and Objective

1.2. Definition and Requirements

1.2.1 Accessibility

1.2.2 Speed and Quality

1.2.3 Applicability

1.2.4 Cost

1.2.5 Summary

Chapter Two: Applications of Compact Industrial Metal 3D Printers

2.1 Applications Within the Product Lifecycle

2.1.1 Applications in the Innovation Stage

2.1.2 Applications in the Growth Stage

2.1.3 Applications in the Production Stage

2.1.4 Applications in the Decline Stage

2.2 Applications by Vertical

2.2.1 Applications within Automotive

2.2.2 Applications within Aerospace

2.2.3 Applications within Medical and Dental

2.2.4 Application within General Industrial Manufacturing

2.2.5 Application within Service Bureau

Chapter Three: Printer Technologies

3.1 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

3.2 Material Extrusion (ME)

3.3 Directed Energy Deposition (DED)

3.4 Summary

Chapter Four: Compact Industrial Metal Printer Manufacturers

4.1 Additec

4.2 Aurora Labs

4.3 Desktop Metal

4.4 Markforged

4.5 OR Laser / Coherent

4.6 Pollen AM

4.7 Xact Metal

4.8 Summary

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Airwolf 3D

4.9.2 Cytosurge

4.9.3 Evo-Tech

4.9.4 3d-Figo

4.9.5 InssTek

Chapter Five: The State of the Compact Industrial Metal 3D Printer Market

5.1 Metal Market Summary

5.2 Compact Industrial Metal Printers Market, Global Revenue and Market Share

5.2.1 Regional Markets

Chapter Six: Cost of Ownership

6.1 Hardware Costs

6.2 Material Costs

6.3 Post Processing Costs

Chapter Seven: Primary Developments and Obstacles to Adoption

7.1 Primary Developments During 2018 and Early 2019 Expected to Impact the Future

7.1.1 Desktop Metal Becomes the Highest Funded Private 3D Printing Company in History

7.1.2 Markforged Expands to Europe with a $82M Funding Round

7.1.3 Software and Connectivity Takes Center Stage

7.1.4 Xact Metal Makes Powder Bed Fusion More Accessible

7.2 Obstacles to Adoption



