$5.4 Bn Drone Analytics Market by Industry, Application, Type, Solution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The drone analytics market is projected to grow from USD 1.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 28.11% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions that can help companies obtain actionable insights from the data captured by drones is expected to fuel the drone analytics market.

The drone analytics market has been segmented on the basis of application, industry, type, solution, and region. Based on application, the drone analytics market has been segmented into thermal detection, geolocation tagging, aerial monitoring, ground exploration, volumetric calculations, 3d modelling, and others. The thermal detection segment is projected to lead the drone analytics market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for analytical solutions for thermal detection from industries such as oil & gas, construction, agriculture, mining & quarrying.

Based on industry, the drone analytics market has been segmented into agriculture & forestry, construction, insurance, mining & quarrying, utility, telecommunication, oil & gas, transportation, scientific research, and others. The construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected high growth rate can be attributed to the adoption of analytics solutions for monitoring and progress tracking at construction sites. The availability of custom-tailored solutions is also one of the factors contributing to the growth in the use of drone analytics solutions in the construction industry.

Based on type, the drone analytics market has been segmented into on-premises and on-demand. The on-demand segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the on-premises segment, owing to the increasing demand for cloud-based drone analytics solutions from industries, such as agriculture, construction, and mining.Based on solution, the drone analytics market has been segmented into end to end solutions and point solutions. The end to end solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the point solutions segment, owing to the increasing demand for complete packaged solutions beginning from data collection to data analysis.

The drone analytics market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for drone analytics in 2017. Factors such as increased funding for drone analytics and the growing demand for analytical solutions from the commercial sector in the region are fueling the drone analytics market in the region.

Drone Analytics Market



High cost involved in gathering precise data using drones and growing concerns over cybersecurity/data security act as a challenge for the drone analytics market. Major companies profiled in the report include Airware (US), DroneDeploy (US), Delta Drone (France), PrecisionHawk (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), and AeroVironment (US). These players are launching new products in the market that can provide end-to-end drone analytics solutions to the end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Drone Analytics Market

4.2 Drone Analytics Market, By Industry

4.3 Asia Pacific Drone Analytics Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Drone Analytics Market, By Type

4.5 Europe Drone Analytics Market Share, By Industry

4.6 Drone Analytics Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Drones

6.2.2 Cloud Computing-Based Analysis

6.2.3 Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

6.2.4 Open Source Software

6.2.5 Augmented Reality

6.2.6 Convergence of Internet of Things and Drone Analytics

6.2.7 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.2.8 Anti-Uav Defense Systems

6.2.9 Computer Vision

6.3 Patent Analysis



7 Drone Analytics Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture & Forestry

7.3 Construction

7.4 Insurance

7.5 Mining & Quarrying

7.6 Utility

7.7 Telecommunication

7.8 Oil & Gas

7.9 Transportation

7.10 Scientific Research

7.11 Others



8 Drone Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermal Detection

8.3 Geolocation Tagging

8.4 Aerial Monitoring

8.5 Ground Exploration

8.6 Volumetric Calculations

8.7 3D Modeling

8.8 Others



9 Drone Analytics Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 Software

9.2.1.1 Desktop-Based Software

9.2.1.2 Mobile

9.2.2 Services

9.2.2.1 Deployment & Integration

9.2.2.2 Support & Maintenance

9.3 On-Demand

9.3.1 Software as A Service

9.3.1.1 Cloud Computing



10 Drone Analytics Market, By Solution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 End to End Solutions

10.3 Point Solutions



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis

12.4 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Airware

13.2 Agribotix

13.3 Aerovironment

13.4 Dronedeploy

13.5 Delta Drone

13.6 ESRI

13.7 Precisionhawk

13.8 Viatechnik

13.9 Pix4d

13.10 Kespry

13.11 Optelos

13.12 Huvrdata

13.13 Sentera



